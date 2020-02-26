Photo: Apparition at the 'Revolution House' in Philadelphia - Update

I recently received some updates from patrons of the 'Revolution House' in Philadelphia. Apparently there has been recent activity at the location, especially in the same bar in the 2013 photos.
This is a report from 2013. I received these photos from bartender Chris Kneddler. If anyone has further information, please contact me:
It was taken in Philadelphia at the 'Revolution House' on Market St. in Philadelphia, PA. It has been around since the 1700's. They have a website: www.revolutionhouse.com
The bartender took the photo.
She (submitter's wife) talked to the owner and he said that the employees haven't seen anything, but have felt a presence there.
From left to right their names are Wesson, Shauna and Brea.
The group was visiting Philadelphia from Kansas.
From the website:
At the corner of 2nd and Market Street in Philadelphia's historic Old City district stands a multi-story bar/restaurant with food and drink that will provide you the strength for any revolution. But, the odds are (whether you’re stopping by for Sunday brunch, Friday night cocktails or a celebratory dinner on the neighborhood's only roof-deck), the welcoming staff and creative comfort foods are sure to make you want to settle in and leave the fight for another day.
The atmosphere was created with the help of noted commercial photographer Dominic Episcopo. Owners Luca Sena, Sr. and John Poulos enlisted him to design the look and vibe of Revolution House. Crisp navy blue and soothing charcoal gray accent the original 1798 brick of the former Quaker Friends Meetinghouse. Touches throughout the restaurant pay homage to Philadelphia’s rich historic roots: custom-made concrete tables are inlaid with vintage skeleton keys; reclaimed Lancaster pine forms an American flag that hangs on the wall of the main dining room; an American eagle is the central feature of the massive stairway chandelier; the wainscoting is made from old Philadelphia school doors; and vintage bottles hang together to create a shimmering valence of light above the second-floor bar.
NOTE: I had several people (all sensitives and a photo expert) look at it. The overall consensus is that it's 'unexplained.' BTW, none thought it was hoaxed. What do you think? Lon
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates / Discussion - Lon Strickler / Tobias Wayland / Marcus Ellis / Luis Castillo - Arcane Radio
