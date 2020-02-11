Curious Ghosts: Staring Females / My Old House

I think it's fair to say that most of us have had unexplained incidents occur at some point. Maybe you can relate with either one of the following ghostly accounts:
“So I've had a few ghost experiences and not all of them have been positive. I'll try to make this short. So basically my first experience I was at this kid's dance club room in the back of roller skating venue when I was in middle school. So basically what happened was in this room there was this giant air vent along the wall of the room, big enough to fit a person. I remember dancing, having a good time, when I suddenly noticed something in the vent. It was a woman and she looked awful covered in dirt, leaves and her clothes torn. She was inside the vent leaning against it staring into the crowd pretty creepily. Though a moment after I noticed her she looked at me. I freaked a little and turned to walk away though when I turned around she was now standing in front of me. I didn't think twice and I took off and never went back into the room.
Another time I was asleep for this but woke up part way through. So basically I was having this dream looking through someone's eyes as they ascended the stairs of my house and walked down the hall to my room. I saw myself sleeping and immediately woke up at that moment but I refused to roll over to look next to my bed. When I heard a creaking of someone leave the room I looked to see a man walking out of my room that wasn't my dad!
Another time I was jolted awake possibly from a dream and noticed the outline of a female figure staring at me at the end of my bed. I pretended not to see them and laid back down to go to sleep. Again I heard the creak of my door open and when I opened my eyes I saw a dark haired woman who wasn't my mother moving down the stairs.
My last encounter was back in high school. If you've seen 'The Shining' you know the hotel Stephen King based the book off of is the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO. Well the hotel is so popular now that they've created townhomes in the back lot of the property. My parents, a friend and I stayed there for a weekend. One morning I was taking a shower in the glass shower with my back to the door. When I turned around there was a handprint on the outside of the glass, but I had locked the bathroom door! That night I had another experience. So my friend and I shared a bed that was placed in a sort of loft that looked over the living room on the second floor. So I had woken up, only having opened my eyes and noticed someone standing next to the bed right in front of me. I immediately closed my eyes out of fright. Waiting a couple of seconds I listened and then opened my eyes to see a man going down the stairs. I ended up sitting up and looking over the loft's edge to see who it might have been but no one ever came down the stairs. The next morning there was footprints in the dust on this giant shelf no one could reach unless you had a ladder.
I still see things today someone always standing and staring at me but only in the corner of my eye. When I look directly no one is there. I live alone and I still can't go to bed without looking under my bed or having a light on before I get into bed.” MD
-----
“When I was a kid I saw my grandmother's ghost. I was at my grandfather's house. I was only two when she passed away so I have no actual memory of her at all. But I was able to describe one of her favorite nightgowns in every last detail. She was just standing in the hallway. Not in a scary way at all. Just watching me play in the living room. About 30 seconds later, she disappeared. I have that so etched into my memory.
I now live in another state and have had weird moments in this 100 yr old Virginian house. One night I went to get my daughter from her crib to feed her. I distinctly saw lights in the living room that resembled flashlights moving around, as if someone had broken in and had been searching though the living room downstairs. I woke my husband. He went to go look (literally in his boxers with his gun and everything). He said all the doors and windows were locked just like I had left them. Literally no way to explain that because he looked around outside and no one was out there and clearly no one broke in. To be fair, this house is creepy, old and makes all sorts of noises. I've named our "ghost" Henry in hopes that if we do have one, at least he has a nice name and maybe he won't feel like we're trying to hate on him. I've had other ghost encounters but those two stick with me.” SJ
**********
