Thursday, February 13, 2020

Chicago Mothman on TV! (Photos - Expedition X on Discovery Channel)


'Expedition Unknown' host Josh Gates introduces scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot to investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures, and astonishing extraterrestrial phenomena in Expedition X - in particular, the 'Chicago Mothman'


Tobias Wayland of The Singular Fortean Society and Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research (author of The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest) is featured in the segment (Check local TV listings). Witness Kelley Hanada, who first contacted our team, is also featured explaining his sighting while biking to work in Chicago's Pilsen community. The sighting was originally posted at New Photo of Bat-Winged Being in Pilsen, Chicago and UPDATE: Pilsen, Chicago Winged Being Sighting

Expedition X S01E01 Mothman Phenomenon - YouTube


