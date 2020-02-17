Cape Winged Humanoid Encountered Near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

I recently received a telephone call from an eyewitness who stated that he and and his son observed a cape winged humanoid in Bensenville, Illinois
The eyewitness 'Brian' said that one evening in August 2006 he and his adult son were sitting on the back porch of his home in Bensenville, Illinois. This location is a village that borders the southwest edge of O'Hare International Airport.
The eyewitness' neighbor has a large pine tree in the adjacent yard. Both Brian and his son were looking in that direction when a large dark being quickly 'dropped' to the ground from the tree and grabbed a squirrel with its talons. The squirrel was literally screaming during the attack. The dark being then quickly jettisoned up into the tree. Both witnesses could hear the being moving up the tree, but neither caught sight of it again.
Brian described the humanoid as having strong and long 'grasshopper-like' legs with muscular thighs. It seemed to have cape-like wings that were wrapped around the body. These wings were never unfurled. He estimates the height of the humanoid at 6 ft or so. There was no distinct head or eyes, but the overall size and form was too large to be any bird that the longtime resident has ever seen or heard described. Both witnesses were shocked at what they had seen. I asked about not getting a photo, which I was told that the event happened so quickly that they never had a chance to do so.
The witness decided to come forward after his elderly mother in Wisconsin read about the Chicago sightings and urged him to contact me.
I believe that this is the first report to definitely state that one of these winged humanoids actually attacked an animal. This is also one of the better descriptions of the legs and talons on these beings.
