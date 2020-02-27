Black Eyed Kids: 'Can I go home with you?'

A strange teen seems to be following you through the subway, and then behind you on the city streets. He asks to go home with you. You then notice that his eyes are solid black! What happens next?
The following account were recently received:
"I was walking around Toronto by a subway station (not saying which one for privacy reasons), and I saw a boy (looked about 14-15) wearing a navy blue hoodie and some bleached jeans. He seems like a typical kid, but it is winter right now, and it was a very windy and cool day. So a hoodie and jeans don’t really cut it.
I walked into the subway station and he was going the same way I was (not suspicious because many people ride TTC). It only started getting suspicious when he seemed to keep burying his face in a book. It was a green-covered book that had no title on it, almost like a school book. He got on the same subway car that I did and the entire time kept his head in his book. The subway car was relatively empty, maybe 4-5 people. When I got off of the subway he did too, still, not really suspicious. The only strange thing is that he never let his head up from that book. Until finally, we got out of the station, he closed his book and held it in his left arm. I walked to the store that I was going to which was semi-close but still about 7 minutes of walking. For about 3 more minutes he followed me. Eventually, in an alleyway that was dark enough that I could not see faces (I was taking a shortcut) he lifted his pace. I was scared, because we were alone. I thought maybe he wanted to he friends, so I stopped walking and so did he, I said “yes?” He only responded after about a minute of silence and said “Can I go home with you.” I answered with “Sorry, but I am not going home, I am going to the store, and also I don’t live here. I am going to a realities house and my home is in the suburbs.” He answered with “can I go there with you.” I simply said, “Why? Are you hurt? Are you homeless?” All he said was “no, I just want to go.” Then he approached me and I noticed once my eyes adjusted that his eyes seemed dark, I thought maybe it was the shadows. But I am a very nervous teen with anxiety, so I thought “well, might as well confirm my superstition.” I turned my phone on for a second so that the light from it let me see his face. He quickly covered his face with his hands. But in the time that it was exposed I saw dark eyes and he backed away nervously. I bolted for the store and he kept backing off. I took off my cross necklace (thank God I was wearing it, I rarely do) and I held it in my hand as I ran. I prayed as I sprinted. Thankfully I made it safely. I wish this story was fake. That image remains in my mind, so freakish." DN
-----
"It was just after Christmas 2015. I stopped around 12:30 am For Gas, but needed to use restroom and grab a coffee also. After filling up, I walked into the main building and took care of things. When I left, I was maybe halfway to the gas station part of the property when two kids approached me. They wore jeans and hoodies. No gloves, boots or anything else.
Please keep in mind I am 6'5 360 pounds, but even I was wearing a coat, so it was cold.
They approached me and asked if they could sit in my truck with me. When I asked why, they said they were cold. I asked why they didn't go back into the 24 hour rest station. They did not respond until these asked if they could stay in my truck again.
One was maybe 14 or 15, the other maybe 10 or 12. Sexes unknown although I assumed them to both be boys. Their eyes were dark and everything about them seemed dark, strange and otherwise just unpleasant.
I shook my head and walked to my truck, but turned back after 5 to 10 steps but didn't see them anywhere. The location is well lit and you can see into the building easily. I have no idea where they disappeared to." AF
-----
"I once worked at a non profit, being the program assistant for a drop in day center for homeless families. My boss was fired and replaced by a real pain in the ass. This woman was horrible, so much in fact I set a meeting with her boss, the Director. As I am walking towards his office I was thinking, control my attitude, my words, etc. I'm really upset with the way my new boss is behaving. So I make it down the hallway up the flight of stairs and I can see his doorway. As I approach I see him and he is sitting at a table that seats 8 and he is pointing to the seat he wants me to sit in (right beside him). I'm already nervous. I set my things down and begin to look up at him he is motionless, eyes wide open, eyes peering, his SOLID BLACK EYES, I mean solid black no white at all. Just unblinking piercing eyes looking into mine. I froze, nobody else around to see this, instant dread and the sense of pure evil came over me. I could barely speak, but I mumble some of my issues and as quick as possible left his office. I've always noticed he had a weird thing with blinking and his hands. Almost like he would long blink while controlling his hands in front of groups of people. NOT the case when I was in his office. Completely creepy. His eyes were normally a blue gray. Not black with no white at all." JL
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
