Bigfoot, Yeti and a Hairy Giant

3 different hairy hominid accounts from assorted locations and diverse in detail. Each encounter may be distinctive from the other, but very similar in how this phenomena is perceived by the witnesses
“I read your site daily and have enjoyed the personal stories by your readers. I had an experience when I was a boy that I hope would be of interest.
In September 1978, I lived with my father on a farm in the vicinity of Shawano, Wisconsin which is very near the Menominee Indian Reservation. There had been some buzz within the community of an unknown large hairy creature spotted by two deer hunters not far from our farm. I had heard stories of the Manabai'wok or 'The Hairy Giants' from stories told by the Menominee, but I just considered these tales to be legends.
Then one evening, my father and I were coming home from the store and noticed what appeared to be two hairy creatures collecting squash from the garden. Each creature was at least 6 foot tall. It was dusk but there was enough light to clearly see what they were doing. My father immediately cut the headlights and stopped the car as we just sat there and watched them pick and eat the squash. They didn't seem to even notice us even though we were about 100 feet from them.
After about 5 minutes, one of the creatures looked in our direction and you could see it's eyes glow red from the moonlight. We started to get scared and decided to make a dash for the house and call the police. Then suddenly, a huge disc-shaped object appeared above us and slowly moved towards the east field which was about 200 hundred yards from us and landed. I estimate the craft was about 40 feet in diameter. A large sliding door opened immediately and a foggy green light glowed from within the craft. After a few seconds, the door closed and craft slowly rose and shot off towards the north. Then we noticed that the creatures were gone.
A few days later, our neighbors from down the road came over for dinner. After we finished eating, my father and Mr. Cain walked outside. After an hour or so, the neighbors left and I started to clean up the kitchen. Later that evening, I was watching TV in the living room. My father walked in, turned off the TV and sat down beside me. He told me that Mr. Cain and his sister witnessed one of the craft on the same night that we had our encounter. As well, they witnessed several of the large hairy creatures meandering in the nearby woods. Mr. Cain said that he knew something had been in the woods for several weeks but never got a good look until the craft arrived. After that night, we never had another encounter or did we hear of more sightings by any people in the area.
Do you think that these creatures were Bigfoot, aliens or one in the same? It has always seemed strange to me that a Bigfoot body has never been found. Is it a possibility that Bigfoot is an extraterrestrial being?” D
-----
“I was on the way to the grocery store one day and I saw something standing upright against or behind a tree. At least it looked that way. It happened when I was crossing a railroad track and that was against a hill that had a sharp bend at the top. So I didn’t stop, fearing someone would come and hit me from behind. At the time I tried to tell myself that maybe it was a tree. So when I came back from the store whatever I saw wasn’t there anymore and I just can’t explain it."
It wasn’t the same color as the tree. That’s what made me curious. It was a light reddish brown with beige. Almost like the hair was 2-tone or something. The hair looked like it was in jagged tuffs that looked like it would look darker underneath if you lifted the fur. At the same time looked like you’d like to touch it (maybe that’s because I’m a hairdresser). I can’t explain what it was since I did not see a face nor did I see any arms and feet. But whatever it was, it was about 6 or 8 ft. tall from the ground to where it stopped about 6-8ft. alongside that tree. I did notice the part that I saw was a little rounded at the top as if suggesting a shoulder. It wasn’t another tree since nothing else in the area (tree or bush) was that same color. I wish now that I gotten someone and looked for tracks. It has rained 3 or 4 times now so I guess I wouldn’t be able to see anything. I may go look anyway. I don’t know if it could have been a Sasquatch or what it could have been, but whatever it was it was standing straight and tall and didn’t move."
I don’t know if the ole big guy (if that’s what he was) was passing by or he’s a local? There have been sightings to the south of us (Little Bennett Campground in Frederick Co.) and some north of us in Adams County, Pa., which is just around 12-15 miles from here. I’d like to see him in the daylight again if that’s what I saw. But it would scare me sh-less if I were to see him at night. I’m here by myself a lot at night and our dog wants to always go out. When she does, she acts like she is scared sometimes since she stays on the deck and looks. I sometime wonder what she is looking at. I know this may not be from your area, but thought you’d like to know. There may be others that come across your website as I have tonight with a similar story to tell from this same area. If so then maybe we have a local.
Thanks for inviting me to tell my story. I just had the need to tell you because now you have this story for a reference in case someone else comes forward and tells you their story. I will definitely keep my eyes open and let you know if I notice anything else. I kind of got the feeling that these things (if that is what it was) are very adapted to blending into their surroundings. It actually looked like it would have been soft if I were able to touch it. People go out looking for Bigfoot all the time. They go places where they think they will see him, and all the time he’s probably almost in their backyard. I have read that he will find you and now I believe that." JP
-----
“During the Christmas break in grad school in December 1983-January 1984, I was part of an Everest trek. We weren’t going to summit-basically we hiked from a small mountain town airstrip to the base camp at the Khumbu Glacier where the real climbers take off from. It takes 10 days or so each way, with stops at monasteries along the way to adjust to the altitude.
It was winter in Nepal so most of the higher elevations were basically deserted. It’s very cold and rocky up there, not very inviting, but starkly beautiful. The pack train had gone on ahead to set up camp and we each just hiked along at our own pace until we caught up at the end of the day. It was mid afternoon and as I rounded a sharp corner in the tiny, narrow mountain ledge trail I encountered a creature standing on the trail in front of an ice fall.
It was clearly a primate of some sort. Not huge, between 3 and 4 feet tall. Thick reddish hair - like an orangutan - and with long arms. We just sort of looked one another over for maybe 10 seconds and then he turned, climbed up the ice fall (maybe 20-25 feet) and vanished over the top. I didn’t feel threatened by him at all, but was very impressed by his speed and agility-he just zoomed up the sheer ice face and was gone. He didn’t seem to be startled and fleeing, just moving on. It left me nonplussed for a few minutes, but eventually I resumed hiking. When I told our Sherpa guide about it, he said it was a yeti. Although his English was spotty, I got the impression there was a range of animals they considered to be a yeti, not just the Johnny Quest type abominable snowman we talk about over here. So whatever else is up there, at least in the early 1980s there were smallish apes with excellent climbing skills.” BF
