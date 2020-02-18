Bigfoot / Upright Canine Activity Increasing in Northeast Pennsylvania

It's become apparent that northeast Pennsylvania has become more active over the past few years. Bigfoot and upright canine activity has substantially increased. The following accounts were recently posted on social media. The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team is in search for a reliable and seasoned cryptid investigator in this part of the state. If interested, please contact me directly
I thought I'd post this on the odd chance that someone else in the Jackson / Susquehanna / New Milford /NEPA (NorthEast Pennsylvania) area had similar experiences. My brother-in-law - my wife's brother - lives basically in the woods. There are other homes nearby but you really can't see them at all when the leaves are on the trees. If you look at a map, look at the area between Susquehanna and Jackson. That's where he is. There's a large State Game Land 35. He told us - if I've got the story right - that he saw the head a figure peer in the back window, and it banged on - hit- the back wall of the house with, presumably, it's hand. The thing is, the back window is up high, like 8'+ high because there's a good 3-4' crawl space under the house there. And the spot he heard the bang was up higher than that, probably 10' or more. So it couldn't have been a human. The creature must have been close to 8' tall. He's a guy that likes a good-hearted joke but he's not a prankster, and if he did pull our legs about it, he would have come clean shortly after. He's a serious guy mostly, so for him to tell this story seriously and stick to it - I believe he had an experience. RN
-----
My best friends dad told me a story about an encounter he had as a young man around NEPA, if I remember correctly it was out by Camp Acahela or in that general vicinity.
He and some buddies went out on a camping trip one weekend to fish. They were following a utility line cut through the woods and they saw an old refrigerator on the ground. For whatever reason, some of them decided to pee on it. They got to their camping spot a while later, set up and had a fire before heading to bed.
At some point in the middle of the night, he was woken up by what he described to me as the scariest sound he's ever heard, something that started as a super low howl that transitioned into a long scream. What scared him the most was how close whatever this thing was sounded. He's an avid hunter, has spent a lot of time in the woods of NEPA and has never heard a sound even remotely similar since.
They woke up the next morning and every single one of them heard the sound but was too afraid to get up and see what it was. The rest of their trip was uneventful until the walk out when they passed the old refrigerator that they had all peed on, except now, it was all the way off the ground and stuck in a nook of a tree.
Just theorizing of course, but maybe whatever it was took the scent of their urine as an attempt at marking territory and was pissed because of it.
Take it with a grain of salt, of course. I trust this guy but I wasn't there to see it myself. My brother was a scout at Acahela though and he's heard talk about bigfoot in the area, and it wouldn't surprise me at all cause that area is pretty remote. FS
-----
I’m from Montrose, and I’ve spent a lot of time in the State Game Lands 35 in Hallstead (for those that don’t know, it’s 7772 acres of untouched land) and have had a number of those silent moments where not even the creeks or birds are making noise for some reason. I’ve never seen anything really mysterious but over years of hunting and hiking in those game lands, I have zero doubt that there’s plenty of room for literally any cryptids to live comfortably without human intervention.
I’ll add that I have seen and heard things that were super disconcerting, but nothing I can identify as legitimately a possible Sasquatch. Even carrying some pretty powerful guns and hunting black bears, there have been some moments, especially before the sun comes up, when I’ve been seriously convinced something was following me. It’s got the same scary mystery that the ocean does. JB
Also these recently reported accounts:
Upright Canine Observed in Lackawanna County, PA
Shapeshifting Entity in Northeast Pennsylvania
**********
Facebook event announcement: Jack Cary - Crypto Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The 'Big Hairy Man' of Alaska
Bizarre Arcadia - (Arcadia, Florida)
Ghost Ship from Africa Ends Up in Ireland
National Institutes Of Health’s Infectious Diseases Chief: Coronavirus ‘On The Verge’ Of Becoming Pandemic
SETI search of interstellar Comet Borisov finds no sign of alien 'technosignatures'
Shannon Legro - Investigator, Radio Host and Author - Arcane Radio
Arcane Radio Archives
Arcane Radio on Google Podcasts
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Cryptid / Paranormal Eyewitness Accounts Archive on Flipboard - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
One of my recent interviews - Vegas Supernatural hosted by Shawn Whittington - KCOR Radio
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
Top Reports at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky
White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA
**********
Alien Agenda: Investigating the Extraterrestrial Presence Among Us
Sky People: Untold Stories of Alien Encounters in Mesoamerica
The Alien Invasion Survival Handbook: A Defense Manual For The Coming Extraterrestrial Apocalypse
Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials: The Real War of the Worlds
UFOs & Aliens: UFO Secrets - Area 51, Alien & UFO Encounters, Alien Civilizations & The New World Order
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved