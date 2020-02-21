Bigfoot Raids Marijuana Grow Shed in Minnesota

Was the need for pain relief so desperate that a Bigfoot broke into a secure marijuana grow shed in order to access the plants? Read this remarkable encounter account.
I first want to state the following. I believe this to be an absolute truthful account that I'm about to describe. In fact, I mentioned and discussed the incident with the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team right after I talked to the witness. With that being stated, here's the account:
I was contacted by 'BR' by telephone. The witness had several questions about Bigfoot before he told me what he had encountered. The reason for the questions was because BR did not believe in the phenomenon until he had this experience. He seemed reluctant to talk at first, but was assured that I had heard many hard-to-believe Bigfoot encounters over the years. Little did I know, I was about to hear a remarkable account.
BR is a licensed personal use medical marijuana grower who resides in Minnesota. The general location of the incident is in Carlton County, in a forested area near the Kettle River. In order to avoid theft of his plants, BR built a secure 10'x12' growing shed on a piece of property he owned. The shed was built out of reinforced cement blocks with vertical steel girders placed every 6 inches along the inside wall. He also had a heavy steel vault door fitted with a large tempered lock. The inside of the shed was 8 ft. from ceiling to floor with heating, humidity control, grow lights, etc. The entire setup was very expensive, including the electrical service that he had wired in from the main grid. Needless to say, BR did not want any persons messing with his plants.
According to BR, he kept anywhere from 15 -20 plants at one time. He was also growing for 2 other licensed medical marijuana users. This system had been doing well for a year or so, without any incidents.
Then a few months ago, BR traveled to his growing shed and immediately noticed that the steel vault door had been tampered with. There were scratches all around the outside face of the door and the jam had been slightly bent away from the cement blocks. It was difficult for BR to open the door after unlocking it. He figured that someone had attempted to force their way into the shed, but were unable to gain access. None of the plants were tampered with, so BR fixed the door with additional reinforcement.
Everything seemed fine for about 3 weeks. But then there was another attempt to break into the shed. This time a large hole was created through the cement wall and one of steel girders had been pushed out of its mooring in the concrete floor. Whoever gained access was able to reach into the shed and pull up a few plants. BR was confounded by the effort taken in order gain access. There was snow on the ground, and it indicated that there had been significant activity, but BR didn't notice any prints or other evidence. Not even a shoe print or tracks for any equipment that could have been used to create the breach.
BR then decided to scout out the location. He repaired the wall and then decided that he needed to set up a campsite nearby in order to catch whoever was messing with his property. He was ready for the long haul. BR set up a large tent about 30 yards from the shed and brought enough supplies in order to keep him comfortable for a week or more. He also installed outside lighting around the top of the shed.
After a few nights, everything seemed to be quiet. The only movement that he noticed in the forest was one visit from a black bear and an occasional deer here and there. Then one evening around twilight, he heard cracking sounds coming from the direction of the shed. There was enough light to see movement, though the lights around the shed had not come on yet since it was set on a timer. As BR focused in at a distance of about 20 yards, he could see light escaping from the shed onto the adjacent trees from a far wall. Something had breached the shed! What he witnessed next was a complete and utter shock to BR.
Stepping away around the shed was a 8-9 foot tall Bigfoot carrying at least 6 plants. As BR watched, he observed the creature literally place one of the long stems of the plant into its mouth and strip off the leaves and buds. He watched the Bigfoot chew the contents while walking away towards the forest. I asked BR if the Bigfoot acknowledge his presence. He answered that the Bigfoot looked in his direction for a second, turned and walked away. He said that it did glance back at him one more time, but continued to move into the forest. BR then noticed other activity and sounds coming from the surrounding area. He is positive that there were several other Bigfoot nearby during the incident.
BR's description was of a massive frame with a conical head, covered in dark auburn colored hair. The face had sparse hair and that the features of the face were noticeable. BR mentioned that he could literally see the 'whites of its eyes,' which seemed to glow a bit. The face was very ape-like with a large wide flat nose. He also mentioned that he could clearly see the fingernails on one of the large hands. The gait was also very unusual, as if it picked up its feet higher than a human when it walked. He was able to see the bottom of the feet as it walked away.
I asked if there was an opportunity to take a photograph, but BR said that his phone had been turned off in order to save the battery since he was going to be in the forest for several days.
This incident occurred about 2 weeks ago. BR has since begun building another grow shed at another location several miles away. He did repair the previous shed and has begun to place trail cameras at the location. He is determined to gather evidence, either photographic and/or physical. He does have one of the stems that was stripped and hopes to have it tested for saliva or touch DNA.
BR and I plan to keep in contact. Hopefully I can provide some proof in the near future.
NOTE: Was the Bigfoot interested in the marijuana for possible pain control or simply for the hallucination effects? According to some of the team and other investigators, there have been instances of Bigfoot pulling illegal marijuana plants in the Pacific Northwest / northern California. As well, the native people had mentioned these creature used herbs and plants. It seems to me that the determination to gain access to the plants by this particular Bigfoot was for a medicinal reason. Lon
