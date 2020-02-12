Bigfoot Carries Injured Man Home in Smyth County, Virginia

A Smyth County, Virginia resident swears that there was a 'hairy man' in his woods. He saw it when he was 16 years old. Now at age 68 he thinks it is the same creature. This time the 'hairy man' carried him home after he had collapsed in the woods.
"I've got a story that may be hard to believe, but I avow to you that it is completely true.
I have lived on the same property in Smyth Co., Virginia all my 68 years and I have seen a lot of strange things, though I believe all were natural. But there is one thing in my woods that I have never been able to explain.
The first time I saw it, I was 16 or so and squirrel hunting in the late afternoon. I was sitting on a large rock watching a den hole in a large hickory tree, when I noticed a hairy man running in the hollow below me. It was covered top to bottom with short reddish-brown hair. The hair on it's head and face was very long. I think it was around 6 ft. tall. It made a hell of a racket moving through brush, crashing branches and grunting up a storm. It then turned around and did the same thing on it's way back. I stood up and quickly made my way home. I never said anything to my folks about what I saw.
That's the last I had seen of this thing until this past October.
I was dragging old tree branches down into the woods when I stumbled on a tree root. I twisted my knee badly and couldn't stand on it. I lay on the ground in pain, trying to figure out what I was going to do. Then all of a sudden, I wake up on the porch bench. It's totally dark. I reach over and turn on the porch light. How did I get here? Then I noticed mud on my clothes and mud on the porch floor. There was also a pile of hand-sized creek pebbles on the porch table. I had seen these piles of pebbles throughout the woods for as long as I could remember. That's when I realized that the hairy man in the woods must have brought me home. I wondered if it was the same hairy man I saw when I was a boy.
That's the only explanation I can come up with up. I don't have any neighbors since I'm living on the ridge. Maybe I'll see it again one day." F
**********
I recently received the following account. Was this a Bigfoot or another unknown hairy biped? New Hampshire Bigfoot reports have been increasing during the past year. What are your thoughts?
"3 months ago I saw this creature. I did not know of any other sightings at the time or even that there was a name to this thing. I was a front seat passenger going from Piermont to Warren, NH on 25C. Visibility was good and plenty of light. I make a habit of scanning the woods for moose or deer on the backroads, so I was looking directly at the spot where it appeared. At first I thought it was someone on a bike on the opposite side of the road coming toward us. In a few seconds I saw that there was no bike but that the person was moving very fast and was very tall. This is why I thought he was on a bike. No one moves that fast on foot or is that tall. It stayed on the side of the road like you would if you were walking so as not to get hit by a car. At that point in the road we were both descending down to a small bridge that crossed a stream. I had eyes on it for at least 15 seconds so I am very clear as to what I saw. It was over 7 foot tall, very thin and had short white or light grey hair or fur. Its head was small and had a little point to it but I would not say that it is pointy.
At the bottom of the hill on its side of the road there is a trail that is wide enough to drive on. I watched it turn onto this trail, a right turn for it. Within 2 or 3 seconds the car reached the trail and I looked down the trail but it was gone. I am pretty sure our speed was around 40 mph and when I first spotted it we were about the same distance away from the trail it turned on. It had to moving at almost the same speed.
Well, that’s what I saw. Believe it or not." CB
**********
Facebook event announcement: Shannon Legro - Investigator, Radio Host and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Witch Dance...Along The Natchez Trace
Encountering Toronto's 'Tunnel Monster'
The bigfoot next door: Hundreds tell of encounters
Fresh Bigfoot Prints in Ireland and a Woman Scarred for Life by a UK Bigfoot
61% of Americans want full UFO disclosure
Ken Gerhard - Cryptozoologist - ‘The Essential Guide to Bigfoot’ - Arcane Radio
Arcane Radio Archives
Arcane Radio on Google Podcasts
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Cryptid / Paranormal Eyewitness Accounts Archive on Flipboard - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
One of my recent interviews - Vegas Supernatural hosted by Shawn Whittington - KCOR Radio
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
Top Reports at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky
White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA
**********
The Secret History of the Jersey Devil: How Quakers, Hucksters, and Benjamin Franklin Created a Monster
When Bad Things Happen to Good People
Reality Denied: Firsthand Experiences with Things that Can't Happen - But Did
Dr. Bizarro's Eclectic Collection of Strange and Obscure Facts
Answers from Heaven: Incredible True Stories of Heavenly Encounters and the Afterlife
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved