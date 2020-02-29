'Big Black Birdman' Observed in a Chicago West Englewood Backyard (Photos)

A South Chicago resident hears distinctive footsteps on the roof of her 2nd floor apartment. As she looks out of the window, into the backyard, she is shocked to see a 6 ft. black bird-like humanoid with wide wings and clawed feet.
On Friday February 28, 2020 I received a telephone call from 'HS' who lives in the area of W. 62nd St. & S. Paulina Ave. in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.
HS states that on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at early dawn (estimate between 5:30 am - 6 am local time) his mother was awoken by 'footsteps' on the roof of their 2nd floor apartment. She looked out the window into the backyard and observed a 'big black birdman' landing in the backyard along the 6 foot fence. It was hopping and walking about as if it was chasing something. It then spread its wings and bound over the fence into the adjacent lot.
The height was about 6 ft compared to the fence and the wings were about 12+ ft. in width, judging by the width of the double gate (each gate is 5' 10" ft. wide) it was standing near. The wing shape was undetermined though it seemed to be broad and gargoyle-like. There were no distinguishable features on the body other than it was standing on double-toed clawed feet with a small appendage extending from the back of the foot (possible spur).
At the time and then later in the morning, HS was able to obtain photos of the tracks in the snow near the fence and in the backyard, as well as a line of tracks in the adjacent lot. He estimates that the length of the tracks are comparable to the length of a size 11 men's shoe and that the distance/stride of the tracks is 3-4 feet at the longest. Lon
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Cleveland 'Demon Child'
Little Man in the Furnace Room
Bill Gates: Coronavirus may be ‘once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about’
Scientists scour Tunguska for 'cosmic matter'
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates / Discussion - Arcane Radio
Arcane Radio Archives
Arcane Radio on Google Podcasts
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Cryptid / Paranormal Eyewitness Accounts Archive on Flipboard - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
One of my recent interviews - Mysteries and Monsters: Episode 53 Lon Strickler with Paul Bestall
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
Top Reports at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky
White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA
**********
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Lon Strickler & Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' and more recent titles - 7 books available
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant
Mothman: Real Life Sightings
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved