Alien Being Killed by Rancher After Cattle Mutilations

After a night of cattle mutilations, a rancher decides to guard the herd. During an abduction attempt, an alien being is killed and then preserved in a jar. Whatever became of this specimen?
Hi Lon - In 1986, my Dad and his sister owned a cattle ranch in northern Puerto Rico. One morning, after finding several head of cattle mutilated under strange circumstances, Dad decided to guard the ranch during the night armed with a rifle, along with myself (I was 15 at the time) and two of his friends.
A few nights later we noticed movement about 100 metres east of us. There were five short grayish beings with very large heads emerging from the ravine and approaching the cattle. The beings quickly entered one of the pens and proceeded to float a calf out. The floating calf was very close to the ground and the beings walked alongside it in a shuffling manner.
At that point, Dad and his friends began firing at the creatures. One of the beings seemed to be hit and fell to the ground shrieking loudly. The calf also fell to the ground while the other beings assisted their wounded companion who was writhing in obvious pain. The men fired again on the beings who then ran quickly into the woods leaving the injured being behind. The wounded being attempted to run away but was shot in the back by my Dad's friend. It lay silently on the ground dying. My Dad then struck it on the head with the rifle butt caving in the top of the head. It died very shortly.
Pictures of the dead alien being were taken and hidden away. My Dad preserved the body in a large jar filled with alcohol and formaldehyde. He stored it in the cellar of our home and told me to never mention it to my Mother and siblings. I remember seeing it several more times after the incident.
In 1999, my Dad suddenly passed away. His friends think he was killed by the beings since he disappeared for several days before his burned body was found in a remote area. I do feel that my Dad's death was related to the beings we witnessed that strange night.
The body of the being is supposedly being kept by one of my Dad's friends who fears the local and US authorities would somehow prosecute him for his involvement in killing it. I now live in Texas and, honestly, I hope I never see that body again - though I do believe it should be disclosed that it exists. JG
Possible Alien Abduction
I was walking home from school about 3:30 or 4:00 in the afternoon sometime in 1955. I was ten years old. I saw a large sort of cigar shaped aircraft in the sky south of my house moving north. It was fatter than a cigar, moved silently and has window along the center of the side facing me.
It hovered over me and I felt a strange sensation. Later I assumed that I had been probed.
When the sensation passed I ran to my house to tell my mother what I had seen but by the time I got there I couldn't remember any of it. Some of it came back to me in the next few days, but by then I was sure that anyone I told would think I was nuts so I kept it to myself.
I never heard of anyone else having seen what I saw that day. There was nothing in the paper and none of the kids at school talked about it. It was years before I mentioned it to anyone. Then when I went to a MUFON convention. There was a speaker who had a drawing of the aircraft I had seen and it freaked me out so bad I decided to do a hypnotic regression to find out what had happen that day.
In the regression I discovered that the aircraft was searching for children who had not yet had any of the usual childhood diseases and because I had they removed my memory of their probe and moved on looking for others who met their criteria. I have no idea what would have happened if I had not already had measles and chickenpox. I didn't hear anything about children disappearing or anyone with lost time.
It was all very strange and I still feel uncomfortable when I talk about it even now. RM
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky
White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA
