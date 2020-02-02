2 Recent Bigfoot Sightings Claimed by Arkansas Man

I recently spoke to an eyewitness in Arkansas who claims to have had 2 separate Bigfoot sightings at 2 different locations during the past 2 years
'JW' states that in October 2019 he and his wife were in the market for property. They were in Faulkner County, Arkansas and driving on Plum Creek Rd. JW was the front seat passenger.
Several hundred feet in front of them 2 large dark figures cross the road. JW said that it looked like a large 8 ft. (possible female) Bigfoot accompanied by a 5-6 ft juvenile. Both were across the road in 3-4 paces. Their coloring was black. They continued driving for a few more minutes, when his wife (the driver) commented, 'Did I just see what I thought I saw?' She had questioned JW's earlier sighting. Now she had seen it for herself.
His earlier incident occurred near Mount Holly, Arkansas in Union County in October 2017 while deer hunting. This was a location JW was very familiar with. He states that he was sitting along the creek bank one early morning while watching a game trail. Then suddenly a 7 ft black hairy being crossed in front of his shooting lane. JW mentioned that the Bigfoot was moving swiftly and that he was impressed with the immense size, especially the width of the shoulders.
The BFRO has 1 reported incident listed from Faulkner Co., AR and 4 reported sightings in Union Co., AR.
My Experiences With Gnomes
"When I was about ten years old, I went on a drive with my parents into the English countryside to a place called Camberley in Surrey. We were going to lunch with Mum's long time friend Jill & husband Harry, and we met them on the way at a country pub for pre-lunch drinks.
As children my brother and I were allowed to go around to the back garden and we sipped lemonade and ate crisps, then the adults brought their drinks outside. The garden of this pub had a row of handmade miniature houses at the bottom of the garden. Each one had its own pathway, gate and door. I wandered over to take a closer look, and to my utmost surprise, the doors of these tiny houses opened and a small gnome exited from each one, and came to talk to me.
One, in a red hat, was leaning on his garden rake chattering away. I can't remember what they spoke to me about, but the vision of them has never left me. Of course when I walked back to tell my parents I just received a pat on the head, and my Mum said 'that's nice dear"!
I had another experience when I came to Australia in the early 1980s. My partner and I visited a tea-room during winter in the mountains. They had a lovely garden but no flowers were out anywhere and the wind was quite cold.
All of a sudden, I saw a small gnome with my inner vision and he started talking to me. "Let me show you my flowers I look after" he said. Again, looking around I could see only stalks and bare rose bushes. Anyway, I followed him along a pathway and then he turned a corner. There, just around the bed was a small bush with beautiful white perfumed flowers on - and no other flowers in sight ! he was very proud of his flowers and bush and thanked me for allowing him to show me. We also had a gnome called Tom in our backyard in Sydney who used to pop up now and again giving suggestions to help different plants.
So, that is my experiences with Gnomes, and they are just gorgeous!" Trudie
Facebook event announcement: Jack Cary - Crypto Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
