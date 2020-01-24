'Werewolf' Encounters Reported in Jefferson County, Washington

I recently received the following account:
I am so glad that there is a website like this, because it is so important for people to get their encounters out so others can be aware of what is really out there.
11 years ago my husband & I were outside working on our driveway. It was about 9:30 at night & it was dark out. I was raking at the end of our driveway. My husband was stacking wood. We both had our headlamps on so we could see what we were doing. So as I am finishing up with raking I hear something really big running up our hill towards our driveway. I can hear each step it is taking. I thought maybe it was a bear because of how the footsteps sounded. You know like it had some weight behind it. Well my husband had heard it too. He came running towards me and then past me onto the road chasing whatever it was. So I say to him, 'What in the hell are you doing?' He said, 'I'm chasing it away from our property. I don't want it coming around here again.' I said, 'Stop, are you crazy? Whatever it is, is bigger than you!' So he continues to chase it up the hill yelling and screaming at it to get out of here. He is yelling, 'Go on. Get!'
At the top of our hill is a cul de sac with a street light. I'm scared as hell so I'm staying back a little bit, but I'm curious what it might be too. So I continue up the hill behind my husband. When my husband chased it up to the cul de sac the creature stopped right in the light that was cast from the street light. I could not believe what I was seeing. It was like I was flipping through the pages in my memory banks trying to compare it to anything else I had ever seen before. It looked like a werewolf to me. It was taller than my husband who is 6' 3" tall. It had ashen gray skin with tufts of scraggly hair here and there. It looked sickly like it had mange or something. It had the body of a human, but its head looked like a dog. It had a long snout & pointed ears like a Doberman Pinscher. It had a slight hunch on the back of its neck like a hyena has. Its upper arms were slightly shorter in length than a humans. Its hips were much larger than ours are. Kind of like a kangaroo but not as big. But it was obvious from the hips & shorter arms that it could go from walking on 2 feet like us or it could run on all fours like a dog or bear would.
So when it gets into the light of the street light it stopped & turned to look at my husband who is still yelling at it to, 'Go on. Get!' And the creature was pissed. I think that because it didn't like being in the light. But when it turned and looked at him, it snarled and growled at him for a second or 2, and then with 2 long footsteps it shot into the woods above our house. My friend and neighbor asked me to come down to her house a couple of weeks ago because another one of our neighbors that lives above our house just past the woods that the werewolf disappeared into, was at her place and she said we needed to talk.
So I went down there. She introduced us and I come to find out that he has seen the werewolf in his yard bent down on one knee drinking water out of a puddle. But I had had my sighting 11 years ago and he had his sighting just 3 years ago. I have heard of one other sighting up the 2510 Forest Service Road just above our house about 7 years ago and then another sighting in Quilcene, WA which is the town just north of here. I live in Brinnon, Washington and my husband & I know the woods around here like the back of our hands. I have seen and heard a lot of things in those woods. But nothing even compares to seeing what I saw that night. DL
NOTE: Jefferson County is on the Olympic Peninsula and part of the Olympic National Park and Forest...well-known for Sasquatch. Lon
