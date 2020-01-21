VW-Sized Cryptid 'Wolf' Seen Chasing Deer in Phelps, Wisconsin

I recently received the following account:
Hi this isn't a story about any flying mothman, but what I saw terrifies me and still does to this day.
It was late fall, probably early November, and I was picking up my daughter from her friends house in Phelps, WI. I live in Eagle River so it's about a 20 min drive. It was early evening not quite dark yet. I turned from northbound HWY 17 on to St. Louis Road. I came around the corner and noticed a deer running fast across the street, an often occurrence. I slowed the car down in case there were more, when a giant wolf creature came out one side of the road in chase of the deer. It leaped the entire width of the road and paused to look at me. This was no ordinary wolf. It was the size of a VW bug at least. Gigantic! But the weird part about it was the way it moved.
It was almost like animated or it like moved like a machine. It was wolf-colored but it had bright orange eyes. After it looked at me it seemed annoyed with me and continued into the forest to continue its chase. The hair stood up on my whole body and I just sat there wondering what was that thing. Everytime I take that road I am scared that I will see it again. But I only saw it once. I never saw it again and no one believes me. They say, 'Oh, you saw a wolf' and I say, 'that was no wolf!'
I still don't know what it was but I was fully awake. I don't drink or do drugs. I know what I saw! Unfortunately I wasn't keen enough to take a picture and it all happened so fast. This event happened in 2018, but I will never forget it! MD
**********
Red Eyes in the Window
“My son said he was startled by something with red eyes looking in his bedroom window, on the second story of the back of the house and at least 9-10 ft off the ground in Waco, GA. He is 35 and has no reason to lie. When it happened, it was the first time we had never heard the frogs carrying on in the pond. It was dead silent. The next morning, we had an awful stench coming from the back room of our house. Our dog was too scared to come out from under the house. We haven't had it happen again and hope it doesn't anytime soon. I'm in Waco, Georgia on the Alabama line on 16 acres of woods with surrounding wooded properties. I believe they are in GA and they keep on the move. When this incident occurred it was spring and the cold weather had just let up. All we know is that there was something out there that was pretty dang tall and smelled real bad.” MB
**********
Facebook event announcement: Sean Forker - Bigfoot / Fortean Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
Hey folks...I want to thank those readers who have forwarded one-time and automatic monthly donations through Paypal. Your continued support of Phantoms & Monsters and the other work we do is very much appreciated. Lon
**********
The Dark Forest Theory: A Grim Answer for Where All the Aliens Are
The “Project Blue Beam” Controversy: My Views
The Mysterious Death of a Paranormal Investigator
Prototype plant shows how astronauts could pull oxygen out of moondust
Researcher Claims Loch Ness Monster Carries Newborns in a Pouch
Amy Bue - Bigfoot Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
**********
Project Blue Book: The Top Secret UFO Files that Revealed a Government Cover-Up (MUFON)
The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature
Speaking With the Spirits of the Old Southwest: Conversations With Miners, Outlaws & Pioneers Who Still Roam Ghost Towns
When They Appeared: Falcon Lake 1967: The Inside Story of a Close Encounter
Real Monsters, Gruesome Critters, and Beasts from the Darkside
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved