Upright 'Lycan' Petrifies Ex-Marine in Massachusetts State Forest

“I had Dogman encounter on November 15, 2015 in October Mountain State Forest near Lee, Massachusetts. I have been an avid outdoorsman, bushcrafter, hunter, survivalist for over three decades. I have hunted all over North America, Alaska, Anticosti Island, have come across every predator cougar, black bear, brown bear, wolves, coyotes. What I saw that Sunday morning was NO bear. It was no more than 75 feet from me. I was on the tail end of a five-day solo.
I had made camp on top of a ridge about 250 feet from a river below me. It was at dawn and I made my way down to the river to retrieve some water to make coffee. The river flows hard and makes quite a bit of noise due to outcrops of rocks in middle of it. As I got closer to the water, I noticed what appeared to be a bear bent over at the water's edge. Now the last thing you want to do is spook a bear. I carry a whistle around my neck which I blow periodically as I'm hiking for that specific reason - to alert bears that I'm coming through. So I blew the whistle. As soon as I blew the whistle, the creature's head spun around, again I still thought it was a bear, but as its head turned its shoulders started turning with it. It was then I instantly knew it was NOT a bear! It had a canine head. It methodically got up, in no rush, it got up on its hind legs then turned completely around. I was in 1st battle Fallujah May, 2004, 2nd battalion 1st Marines and I was afraid, scared every time I went live. But adrenaline took over and I could deal with my fear. But the fear I felt that day was nothing I had ever experienced. I was frozen in fear and could not move. I had a .45 caliber sidearm on me and have drawn that gun thousands and thousands of time at the range. I could not get myself to reach for it. I was petrified. It seemed like a lifetime. It was standing there looking at me. But it was maybe less than a minute, it broke right, got down on all fours went into the bush. I stood there for maybe an hour motionless until I got the courage to move.” BB
**********
Strange 'Dog'
“In 2009 in Marlton, New Jersey, I was looking out my upstairs window late at night. I was going through a divorce at the time and I was looking out for when exactly he'd, my ex, would be coming home, which was usually one or two in the morning. I'll never forget seeing what happened. It looked like a dog walking along my street. There were streetlights so it was pretty clear. I'm very familiar with a dog, or a stray dog gait, but what I saw that night was odd to me. I saw a rather large grey, long coated dog walking down the street, walking very calmly, but not like a regular dog because, to me, the gait was too slow and calm. I did not get a good look at its face but I remember I ran downstairs out my front door to get a better look. I saw it across the street continue on. I will never forget this. I have since looked up wolves online and I know what they look like but this night was different. It did not fit the traditional image of a wolf. I don't believe in werewolves but there was something odd that night.” Source: Cryptonormal X Podcast
**********
Facebook event announcement: Marcus Ellis - Crypto Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
Mounds on Louisiana Campus May be the Oldest Human-Made Structures in the World
There Might Be a Hidden 'Crisis' in What We Know About the Universe
The Strange Case of the Couple Who Drove off the Face of the Earth
Scientists looked at sea levels 125,000 years in the past. The results are terrifying
A Policeman’s Bizarre UFO Encounter in New Mexico
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
**********
People are Seeing Something: A Survey of Lake Monsters in the United States and Canada
The Loch Ness Mystery Reloaded
North American Lake Monsters: Stories
Lake Monster Mysteries: Investigating the World's Most Elusive Creatures
Nessie: Exploring the Supernatural Origins of the Loch Ness Monster
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved