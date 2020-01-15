'Tree-Like' Humanoid Wakes Sleeping Experiencer

In 2013 I was living in Houston with my parents studying for the Bar exam. I would get up every morning around 4am to go run about 5 miles before starting my long days of studying. By the time night rolled around I was exhausted and had no trouble falling or staying asleep. My bedroom was on the first floor which was just a single room next to the garage. The second floor is where the kitchen, dining room and living room were and the third floor is where the guest bedroom and my parents room were located. My parents rarely came to my room because they knew I was either studying or sleeping.
This particular night all was normal. I finished studying, took a shower and fell asleep to the sound of 'The Golden Girls' on TV. I always set the timer on my TV so I could fall asleep whenever and not have to worry. Well later that night after dozing off I was woken up by the sound of someone breathing heavily. It sounded like someone was struggling to breathe. It was as if they had smoke in their lungs and couldn’t breathe. I knew immediately something was wrong. I didn’t open my eyes because I didn’t want whatever it was to know I was awake and I was freaked out and didn’t want to see what was there. I knew it wasn’t either of my parents immediately. I could feel the heat from the breath on my mouth. I slowly and carefully opened my eyes the slightest amount and what I saw will haunt me forever. I was wide awake by this time.
I could see this tall creature standing over me from my left. It was darker than the darkness of my room and it was breathing into my mouth. When I got a good look at it I was even more terrified. It wasn’t your normal everyday figure. (Although a black figure in your room at night isn’t normal period). It looked like it had tree branches growing out of it. It had branches coming out of its head and its arms. I can only explain it as looking like Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' but I hadn’t seen that movie at the time....if the movie was even out yet. It wasn’t until over four years later I saw the movie and immediately thought of my experience. But Groot looks harmless. He’s kind looking, Whatever was in my room wasn’t kind looking and I didn’t want anything to do with it. I knew I couldn’t just lay there and let it do whatever it wanted to do so I tried to say a prayer. I closed my eyes and screamed out the Lord’s Prayer and immediately it was gone. I slept with the lights on all night for weeks.
To this day I get freaked out when I wake up in the middle of the night, which is now very often. I often wonder about my experience. I can’t decide if I think it was a demon of some sort or an alien. I don’t usually tell people this story because they don’t believe me. But I will go to my grave swearing to it’s truth.” TW
NOTE: There have been a fair number of related encounters in recent years. Are these spirit manifestations, alien or something more sinister? Very bizarre phenomenon. Lon
**********
Facebook event announcement: Amy Bue - Bigfoot Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
Man Captures Video Footage Of Possible Yowie In Australian Forest
Top 10 Extremely Unsettling Disappearances
Team to re-scan Great Pyramid of Giza to pinpoint hidden chamber
Spooky Elsa Doll 'Haunts' Houston Family
Mysterious Haunted Mannequin Head Scares Women in Singapore
Ronny LeBlanc - “Expedition Bigfoot” - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive at News360 - Updated Daily
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
**********
The Black Diary: M.I.B, Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books
Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research
Chasing the Elusive Pennsylvania Bigfoot: A Cryptid from Another Reality
Dreams That Can Save Your Life: Early Warning Signs of Cancer and Other Diseases
Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved