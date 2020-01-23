Tree-Hopping 'Laughing Humanoid' Terrifies Eyewitness in Planada, California

Antonio, the guest, claims that he had two experiences involving what he believes was the same entity. It was during the second encounter that he actually observed the entity. Both experiences happened near his home in Planada, in California. Planada is about 8 miles from Merced City in Merced County, and is not far from Yosemite Valley.It was October or November 2005, around 1:00 AM when he had gone outside to have a cigarette. He walked to the end of his driveway which was on a dead end street, which was situated against a forest. It was quite foggy that night, he recalled. He had just lit his cigarette when he was jolted by an extremely loud scream coming from somewhere close by. He could only describe it as sounding “demonic” and it spooked him. He froze. He sensed that the sound had come from somewhere to his left, most likely his neighbor's house. They had a large air conditioner on top of their house and believed that whatever had made the noise was hiding behind it. This creeped him out and Antonio immediately turned and went back into his home.Just after Antonio and his wife had split up, Antonio was doing work on a guy's car. Antonio had sold a Mustang to a friend and agreed to work on it at the his house. Antonio would bike over, work on it, and then bike home. It was late one night, and Antonio claims that he needed a drill bit, so he hopped on his bike and rode home and grabbed the tool. He was riding back to his friend's house along Stamford Avenue when he thought he heard something jumping from telephone pole to telephone pole, some 200 feet away. Eventually it landed on a tree right beside him, which caused the whole tree to bend down and touch the ground. Antonio assumed that it was a large bird. Three or four houses down, while still riding, the “bird” landed in the tree beside him again. Antonio surmised that it landed with such force that, if it were human, it would have broken every bone in its body. Given how far down the other tree was, he could not believe that something could jump that far.At that point, he looked over and saw something in the tree. He instantly recognized that it wasn't a bird but something apparently humanoid, “a shadow with two arms and two legs.” He kept biking and now four more houses down, the creature leapt from the previous tree into the one right next to him. It was an impossible jump for anything humanoid. Out of the corner of his eye, he could see the creature and he was terrified. He described that it had very long legs which were bent in two places (like a dog); it was black and had a huge torso. He could not see the face of the creature due to some foliage and the fact that it was night. He noted that it seemed to be making a weird sound, almost like a laugh. Terrified, Antonio took both hands off his bike and proceeded to wave them in the air and scream at the creature. He pedalled “like crazy” until he reached his friend's house.The experience traumatized him and he spent months trying to figure out what he saw, noting that it kind of fit the descriptions of a Wendigo and Dogman but, still, neither really matched what he saw. He also noted that it wasn't a monkey. Curiously, he recalled that just two days prior to his encounter, a neighbor of his had mentioned seeing (and attempting to record) a UFO near their home. Antonio isn't sure if the UFO sighting was related to his experience or if it was a coincidence. In the years since, Antonio believes that the creature he saw, with its ability to jump such huge distances, from tree to tree, and it's enormous size (“it could easily pick up a person and carry them off”) he thinks that it might be responsible for some of the missing persons cases in which dogs cannot track a scent. He thinks that the people were pulled up into the trees and carried off. He also noted that researchers should look into the shocking number of cases in which a missing person is found deceased at the base of a broken tree or in an area with lots of broken trees.