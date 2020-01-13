The Customer's 'Jet Black Eyes'

I work retail. I’m checking this sweet old couple out at the register. Having a wholehearted typical retail worker speaking to customer conversation and then BOOM! I look into the husband's eyes for the first time. This man has JET BLACK eyes. Store goes silent. No one’s speaking. I’m overcome with an overwhelming feeling of dread. I wasn’t exactly terrified, I was more entranced. Again the whole store is DEAD silent. It’s as if I’ve been gripped from my reality and brought into this old man’s dimension.
I wish I could tell you guys I looked at my surroundings to see why everyone went quiet but I was just so overcome with a plethora of emotions staring into this man’s completely black eyes that I just physically couldn’t look away. And then just like that the man leaves with his wife. I hand him his receipt, he takes his things, and leaves. I was out of breath. I had to take my break early. I’m ashamed to admit I was almost ready to cry. I’ve literally never been through ANYTHING and I mean ANYTHING like that.
I did some research when I got home and I found out a lot about black eyed children. What was strange about this situation was that the man had to be late 60s/early 70s. What could this mean? It’s just so hard to imagine a man casually wearing black contact lenses. And these weren’t enlarged pupils. There was not an ounce of white in his eyeballs. And that feeling of dread, the silent store, and the time that seemed to go on forever. This had to be an encounter. I KNOW what I saw. And I promise you all this story is 100% true. I’m worried no one will believe me. JO
*****
A Strange 'Alien' Sound
“In 2017, I was studying abroad in Italy for a little over two weeks with a few classmates and our professor. We were on the last few days of the trip, and we were staying in Milan at a hotel called the Hotel del Sole. There were 9 of us total, and we were all spread out in 4 rooms throughout the little hotel. It was a nice hotel, and the staff was incredibly kind and helpful. I had no reason to feel creeped out at all, until that first night.
Me and two other girls, let’s call them Addy and Melanie, were sharing room 45. I didn’t know them that well, but we got along fine. We’d headed to bed a little after 11, but I stayed up on my phone for an hour or so. When I finally got sleepy, I got up and plugged my phone in to charge before returning to the bed. At around 1:00 AM, something very strange happened. I felt this vibration go through me, and the sound that came with it sounded like it was coming from the walls. It was loud and undulating, changing in volume, pulsing almost. The closest thing I’ve found to accurately describe what it sounded like is the beginning of the song “Knights of Cydonia” by Muse (without the horses and the hoof beats). That weird alien instrumental at the beginning? I swear, that’s what I heard at 1 am that night. I heard Melanie, who I was sharing the bed with, whisper, “What is that?” “I don’t know.” I whispered back. Melanie and I didn’t say anything else. Addy was still asleep in a cot beside the bed. If my phone hadn’t been across the room, I would’ve grabbed it and recorded the sound. But I couldn’t bring myself to get out of bed, I couldn’t even move, I was so freaked out. After about 2 minutes, the sound stopped, and eventually I fell asleep.
It re-occurred the next two nights we stayed at the hotel, anywhere between midnight and 3 am. Melanie asked the rest of the group if they’d heard anything in their rooms that first night, but no one had. It was just room 45. I’ll never know what that sound was. I wish I would’ve recorded it, but I’ll never forget it. What a way to end a trip to Italy, right?” KR
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
