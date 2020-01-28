Tall Yellow-Eyed 'Silver' Humanoid Described by Experiencers

“I woke up extremely early one day, around 6 am. I rose my head up from the pillow and walking by my open bedroom door I saw what I now call the 'Silverman.' He was tall, at least 6 ft, had pretty long arms, had no discernible body features, had yellow eyes, and was entirely silver. When I say no discernible features I mean he had no joints, no facial features, no creases, no wrinkles, entirely smooth. His head was connected by a neck that widened out slightly like a peanut. He didn’t have a chin. No overhanging hinges or body parts. No hair. As he walked by he was slouched heavily. Despite how tall and heavy he looked to me he only made soft footsteps. As he walked past and left my vision I heard his footsteps continue for only a few more steps before I never heard him again. I basically forgot about this in a few days and chalked it up to being tired.
Today my friend told me about a creepy thing that happened to him and he reminded me of the Silverman. We both tried figuring out if anyone else has seen a Silverman. There was one story from Britain. An engineer was coming home one day from work when he saw a tall silver humanoid walking down a hill. He said it was slouching so greatly and walking so fast that a human would just fall over. When it got the street where the engineer then slammed his brakes, they stared at each other. The silver humanoid had yellow eyes. After a while the humanoid shot an “energy beam” from its eyes and paralyzed the engineer in his car. He said he lost all sense of time after that. When he returned into reality his fingers were burnt and the silver humanoid broke the gaze they held. The being then walked to a fencing and melted through the other side. The engineer sped home and realized it was after midnight. When his wife asked what happened he said he saw the Silverman. I have no clue if we saw the same Silverman, but one thing is clear. Something about him is masculine. I really want to know if anyone else has seen the Silverman.” EB
**********
Pale Humanoid Interrupts Basketball Game
“My homeboy from Chicago was playing basketball one night in the middle of the city, in a park, with two other friends. He said when they were on the opposite end of the court, a tall alien stepped out of the tree shadows and into the streetlight-lit basketball court. His other friends saw it and immediately ran and my boy turned around and like took a good look, like, making eye contact basically. He said once he realized how off the body proportions were and saw it was just like...wearing white/pale skin, no clothes, he said he got the weirdest feeling in his body and he almost involuntarily dropped the basketball and booked it out of there. These are some hard guys, like, not scared. And he said he'll remember it for the rest of his life because it was so tall and so off. He said it "gave him the chills" just to tell me about it. I believe him, that story had me shook too. He's talking about an alien in inner-city Chicago. He said it was an alien...with the "alien" eyes and everything.” GG
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
