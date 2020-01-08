Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida

Skunk Ape Sighting in Central Florida
Date: January 3, 2020
Sighting Time: Approximately 9:30-10:00 pm
Weather: Clear and 70-75 degrees
Location: Dade City, Florida
Investigator: Danielle Auclair - Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research
The witness, Francis, was outside working around his property on the evening of January 3, 2020.
He spotted movement in his peripheral vision, and turned to see what appeared to be a creature about 7-8 feet tall, with an orange/reddish color, (similar to orangutan hair) running bipedally and very quickly between buildings. He viewed it from the side, and did not get a look at the face. The hair length was 4”-5” long hanging from the arms as it ran, and also covered the rest of the body. The creature ran upright, but was hunched over slightly, with extremely long arms. It made a grunting noise as it ran by, and disappeared quickly into surrounding heavy vegetation and brush. The witness noticed a strong smell, resembling a wet animal and sulpher.
He looked in the area that night for evidence, and found what appeared to be a nesting area and possible tracks. The next day, early heavy rains erased whatever evidence was left. He and his wife lease a small farm and are missing quite a few chickens in the past year. They had 60 to start, and are now down to about 15 total, and there is also a pig missing in recent weeks.
The property consists of hundreds of acres, with a large creek for water, plenty of shelter with abandoned trailers, outbuildings, and livestock to potentially use as a food source.
The area is very rural and open in general, with numerous agricultural and livestock operations.
I attempted to collect further evidence, but due to restricted access, was unable.
**********
Facebook event announcement: Ronny LeBlanc - "Expedition Bigfoot" - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Jim Keith’s Theory on Roswell: An Atomic Bomb
Mysterious Drones Fly Near Denver as Colorado Residents Fear a Government Cover-Up
Strange pirate traditions you didn’t know about
There’s a new, mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China
Virgin Mary Statue Spotted 'Crying' at Church in Mexico
Dave Scott - ‘Spaced Out Radio’ Host / Bigfoot Experiencer - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
**********
Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena
Zecharia Sitchin and the Extraterrestrial Origins of Humanity
Paranormal Encounters on Britain's Roads: Phantom Figures, UFOs and Missing Time
Shapeshifters: Morphing Monsters & Changing Cryptids
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved