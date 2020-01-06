Faceless Shapeshifting Entity Observed on Cedar Lake, Indiana Farm

I recently received the following account from 'BR' in Indiana:
Hi Lon. I wanted to reach out to you from Cedar Lake, Indiana about an incident that I had which has left me and my kids quite rattled. Something really shocking to me happened very late on the 30th of October. I realized that I forgot to turn a light off in the barn while I was taking my dog out one last time around 2350 just before Halloween. I was making sure that she finished before I put her inside to go to the barn since we do have a lot of coyote here. I went around the corner of my house with the dog on a leash. It is basically pitch black beside the glow from a light in my daughter's room from her hermit crab tank, from what I can see. Below her room is a walkout basement with a small driveway with hills on either side of it. The dog and I are standing facing the direction about 20 feet before the first "hill" that goes down into the walkout.
I felt an icy cold feeling and not from the weather. It was windy and I stopped walking because I knew something was around. The dog started to bark in a very high pitched way and growling in between while trying to drag me towards the hill. I was trying to see but my brain was not making sense at all of what I was looking at. At first, I thought maybe a deer was standing on the hill. I could see an outline of something whitish and opaque but dull due to the lighting. I looked to adjust my eyes since I could plainly make out the window clearly. The area that I was trying to focus on began to look like static from an old TV. I thought maybe the street light from afar was giving off some white-ish light. Then I remembered that we had two streetlights on our driveway turned off about a month ago because my husband was going to install his own.
I saw this thing grow into something tall, lanky, and super skinny. It did not have a face at all. No face!! It had long darker things like flowing clothes or hair or something that was moving/flapping in the wind. It is hard to explain. I couldn't tell at first if it was standing on the opposite side of the hill or if it was in the driveway until it rose to the size of the window which would be the size of a second story. I felt so sick to my stomach.
It turned it's "head" and all that I could see was static-like darkness. I almost did a backflip with the dog back onto the deck and ran inside. I had to drag that dog with me. I was so afraid of what I saw. All that I could feel was ice cold and nausea. Ugh
I got back inside and just leaned on the wall because my heart felt like it was going to fly out of my chest. My son was in the kitchen and I told him what happened after I could talk. I honestly could not believe what I saw and I have seen a lot of crap. Once I could find my voice. I asked my son if he would please drive with me to the barn because I just saw something and I don't believe what I saw. I was afraid at that point to go alone. I explained what I saw. He said that he believes it may have been some kind of shapeshifting thing. I am not well-versed in that kind of thing. I have seen many, many things paranormal...but this sucker took the cake. I can't to this day get over what I visually saw before me. Anyway, my son and I got into the car right away from the front of the house (I live on a 20 acre farm) to go drive around back to the barn. We REALLY looked to see if we could find it again, but we didn't. BR
I got back to BR and asked her a few other questions:
Lon, all that I know is what I saw. It did not have a face and it grew larger right before my eyes. I honestly don't know. It looked like a deer at first bit it was dark. The dog was dragging me towards it, and I couldn't help but notice the static darkness surrounding it as it "grew". It had no face. No face!!! It turned its head towards me and the barking dog amd had no face. Just a darker hole?
I have never ever, ever encountered anything like that in all of my 45 years. I have a solid background of military, brief law enforcement, and medical certifications. I'm not crazy.
I just don't know what to make of it. I have to say that I get a little hesitant taking the dog out so late now. I normally can "feel' entities, etc. That part is not new to me. This was like a normal, calm setting completely changed in an instant. Once me son and I got into my car, I saw the time. 1205 am. So, it had to have happened right around midnight. He usually does not get very moved by odd occurrences. He is now 21 (November birthday). He asked my daughter to watch him go to the mailbox the next few days because it was dark and he seems to think that a shapeshifter thing only wants to do harm. Again, I am not well-versed in any of that. I am more scientific amd debunking before I make an assumption. I can remember seeing what looked like pieces of a long, cloak? flowing in the wind. It was very transparent and very static-like. Like snow from an old TV when we were kids. Just creepy to say the least.
I had told a friend about what happened. She posted something on my wall. It was an article with your name in it. This is why I reached out to you. I wondered why I didn't tell you any sooner after I read it. I just honestly am so busy with starting a farm, etc., that I just didn't think of it. There is a lot of history here where I live. The only thing different that week that happened was that someone spread ashes of two people in the "pet cemetery" by the barn because they had lived here previously. I am not doting on that fact, just wanting to advise. That happened on that Monday, and I believe Halloween was on a Thursday. It snowed as well later on Halloween. I just wish that my mind could make sense if it. That's the hardest part for me. The flowing gauze-like clothes of the finished product after it grew, and the lack of face makes me get the heebie jeebies. BR
**********
Facebook event announcement: Dave Scott - 'Spaced Out Radio' Host / Bigfoot Experiencer - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
PLEASE NOTE: Butch Witkowski, 'Cosmic' Ray Keller and I will be at the 'Paranormal SEARCH of Pennsylvania' meeting on Weds. January 8th at 7PM, located at 425 Prince St, Harrisburg, PA 17109 (Lower Paxton Township Municipal Center meeting room) - FREE - Stop by! Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Mysterious Tales of Explorer Encounters with Bizarre Unexplained Creatures
World’s First ‘Djinn Trapper’ Service Catches Genies in Malaysia
The Rendlesham Forest UFO Saga: A Soviet Connection?
The Major Discoveries That Could Transform the World in the Next Decade
Top 10 Truly Creepy Things In Florida
Dave Scott - ‘Spaced Out Radio’ Host / Bigfoot Experiencer - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
**********
Angels: Who They Are, What They Do, and Why It Matters
Alchemy & Mysticism
Daily Guidance from Your Angels Oracle Cards: 44 cards plus booklet
DMT: The Spirit Molecule: A Doctor's Revolutionary Research into the Biology of Near-Death and Mystical Experiences
Healing with the Angels: How the Angels Can Assist You in Every Area of Your Life
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved