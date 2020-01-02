Shadow Figures, Silhouettes & Black Masses

“So I have a ghost story and a weird deja vu thing. My first ghost experience was when I was around ten. My dad and I were visiting my grandma. She lived in the old family farm house on land my family has owned since 1814. That being said, I've never heard anyone say that they've seen anything strange except me. Anyway, my grandmother had two knee replacements and couldn't make it up the steep steps to the bedroom that she used to stay in with my grandpa, so she slept in a bedroom at the back of the house and I stayed in what used to be their room. One night I had been having trouble sleeping and tossed and turned all night, counting the number of cars that I heard drive by. I was keeping my eyes closed in the hope that I would be able to fall asleep; I was half asleep when something told me to turn over and open my eyes. When I did I was the silhouette of a man leaning into the room from the hallway where I had left my door cracked. Now, I know this wasn't my dad because I could hear him snoring in the next room. There were no other men in the house, just my fourteen year old cousin who was no where near that tall. It definitely wasn't a person, either, there were no shadows or facial features, just a solid, opaque silhouette. I didn't feel threatened at all, in fact, I smiled and went right to sleep and didn't wake up until late morning. I think it was my grandpa, who died before I was born, checking on me. Weird deja vu thing: So I get really severe deja vu, and it happens pretty frequently, but with me all of a sudden something will click and I feel like I have seen that exact thing before. But the crazy shit is that I know what is going to happen for the next 30 seconds to a minute, but I don't have that knowledge until everything clicks and I see that exact image. It's always really mundane moments, never anything important which could be good or bad because I can't change anything that's going to happen, I'm just kind of frozen doing whatever I was doing before.” K
“My girlfriend encountered a shadow entity. I prefer a to call it a cloaked humanoid. She was with her sister and cousin and they were by a river. They thought someone was standing in the river apparently fishing. They noticed it started moving toward them and it was pitch black and levitating over the water. They all ran and left my girlfriend, she then ran and fell. She said it looked like it was a person who was blacked out of reality.” CV
“I'm in Australia, and my mate encountered the same thing (a shadow man) while hunting! He described it as a "black hovering mass" in a riverbed. He watched it move away from him and he says it was physical because he could hear it pushing through the undergrowth!” AD
“I wish I could prove this, but I have been telling close friends about how I have seen a shadow person duck behind a tree as if to hide from me when I was walking on the trail of a local park. I was so convinced I saw something duck that I walked really fast to the tree and looked behind it, and there was nothing there. Even though I thought I would be a scaredy cat if I have ever seen anything mysterious, I wasn't fearful at all. I felt exhilarated. I have seen shadow things four times on these trails in the fall or winter only. Once I saw about four or five shadow "dogs" running ahead of me, only they looked more like hyenas running with their heads low and their necks seemingly longer than a dog or wolf.” CC
