Sasquatch 'Sits' on Tent / Camper in Yellowstone!

“I had an experience in Yellowstone Park in 1990, while camping that scared me so badly, that I passed out from fear!
I and my fiance were camping within Yellowstone Park tent camping area. It was the end of September, barely anyone in the park. We chose an out-of-the-way campsite, so that we did not have any campers nearby. We had been driving all day, and were tired, we set up our tent, ate dinner, went to sleep. Sometime in the night, while my boyfriend was sound asleep, I was awakened by an enormous, crushing weight on my right arm and my right shoulder/chest area. Whatever it was weighed a ton at least! I knew if I screamed or moved, if it was a bear, it was sitting on me and could easily claw through the tent material and kill me! It sat on me for hours while I just stayed there not moving a muscle. The strange thing is...I never felt any movement from it, no twitching. I did not hear breathing or any other noise. I did however feel it as being "warm". After several hours of this, I got so panicked and scared that I passed out.
The next day, there were no marks on the tent nor unusual tracks in the area. My right arm and shoulder area were aching for days after. It was not a dream, as I remember every single minute of sheer terror, and have thought about it every day since. I told this story to a Bigfoot researcher. He said that this is "typical behaviour" for Sasquatch. He calls campers in tents "sack lunches". I knew in my mind during the incident that whatever that "thing" was, was not "normal." It was however, very very heavy and "unmoving," like a huge vehicle pulled up and "parked" on me.
Be careful what you wish for if you wish to encounter one of these creatures! I have heard and read a couple thousand Bigfoot encounter stories over the years. Almost every person wishes they never saw them, as they now have to "re-adjust" their mindset in so many new ways that are "uncomfortable" to say the least! Just finding footprints, and knowing they really cannot be "faked" is quite an experience for sure!” EG
Clark County WA Sasquatch
“Believe me when I tell you that Sasquatch is real as I have seen one in Clark County, Washington near the East Fork Lewis River back in 1973 plus I have come across footprints on 4 occasions since then and I am sceptical of approximately 95% of the evidence being shown including sightings, photos and videos that I have seen.” MM
