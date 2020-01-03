Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains

I recently received the following account and photo:
Hi Lon,
The photo included in this email is from my friend's game camera. He works out of town and once he returned home, he checked his camera and this amazing picture was on there. He lives in Clarksville, Ga, in the woods on his family's private property. This area of Georgia has had many tales of Bigfoot and strange happenings / sightings with no explanation for them. My friend said growing up on that property he has smelled foul odors outside that can't be explained. He heard "whoops" and also has heard knocking on trees many different times. All of that still continues. This photo was taken in February 2019.
To me, the figure in the image looks to have a mane or spike type of hair on top of head. And just below the hairline, it looks like a large fold on forehead that you often see on gorillas. Where the mouth would be, looks to me like the top part of it looks to protrude on inside, kind of like a primates mouth does. And then you see where this creature's massive shoulders and arms start and how big and broad he is. Not to mention how tall he is.
I can assure you 100% legit. This image is in no way manipulated or photoshopped. This is no joke. KD
