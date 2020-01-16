Mutilated Bulls Discovered on North Dakota Ranch

I have a story you might be interested in. It’s been a couple years now since it’s happened but I can remember it pretty well. My family is farmers and ranchers.
One Fall we started moving cattle closer to home for the winter. We moved the heifer pasture and noticed we were short a few bulls but weren’t too worried. There’s a creek in the pasture and they were probably holed up in some brush. A couple days later, dad was out in a field and came across one of the missing bulls, dead in the middle of the field. Some coyotes and eagles had been eating on it and couldn’t tell much but thought it was odd that he was out there dead when there was no sign of how he got out there and he had been healthy just a couple days earlier.
Later that day dad got curious and went looking for the last missing bull. He found it in the pasture, dead in a little flat spot. This one had not been eaten on. Nothing had touched it at all which was an odd sign. When dad found it there were no signs of how he had died. But there were some mutilations. The bull was missing his sheath, testicles, and anus. All of the missing parts had been what looked like surgically cut and removed in perfectly round circles.
At this point dad calls a vet in to do some looking, and as soon as she saw it she said “I can’t help you” and left. So since bulls were expensive and it wasn’t a natural death and we didn’t want this to happen again dad called the sheriff to come out and take a look. At this time I get off the bus from school and get to help take the sheriff’s deputy out to look at the bull and see it for the first time. I think I was about 6th grade at the time, and I made sure my gopher gun had a full clip when we headed out. For perspective the sheriff’s deputy set some weight lifting records in our school, and we were friends from him giving me rides to gun club from time to time, so I knew how he usually acted. Dad had me ride in with him to help for rocks and get there in the dark. He had every single light turned on and was using his hand flashlight to scan the creek and rows of brushy trees all around us. He was very nervous and was always on edge, which made me very uneasy, especially considering the surroundings. It was very quiet that night. I know a 17HMR wouldn’t do much against a bad guy but it sure would be something and I tried not to stray too far from it. The deputy took some pictures and we really tried to find a bullet hole or cut throat or dirt in the esophagus to tell what the cause of death was. We even rolled the bull over and still couldn’t find anything.
To this day I don’t know how those bulls died, but I know it wasn’t a natural death. We still have the pasture and I still think about it every time I ride through there, and I’m almost always packing some heat. From a little bit of research I’ve done and talking with a couple folks the possibilities I’ve come to are cult activity, witchcraft, aliens, or really messed up kids who somehow killed 2 one ton bulls. My best guess is the cult option, but good ole North Dakota isn’t exactly a hot spot for that kinda stuff. On YouTube there was an episode of some show called 'Cattle Mutilations: Unexplained Documentary' but it appears to be blocked now. That gave a good run down of a bit of history about stuff like this happening all over the U.S. CJ
NOTE: it has been noted before that scavengers will usually stay away from mutilated cattle. You don't read or hear many reports of cattle mutilations in North Dakota. Lon
**********
Facebook event announcement: Amy Bue - Bigfoot Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
The Chupacabra: A Cryptozoological Animal? No!
No one has yet been killed by re-entering space junk
Black-Cat Spirits Versus the Alien Big Cats
Green Snow Falls on Meteor City of Chelyabinsk
Hundreds of Marauding Monkeys Force Villagers to Flee Their Homes in India
Ronny LeBlanc - “Expedition Bigfoot” - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated Daily
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
**********
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State
Strange Pennsylvania Monsters
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved