'Mothman' Still Watches The Ohio River Valley

"Hi Lon - I'll start out by saying that the small town where I grew up, and where all of my family still resides, is in Monroe County, Ohio maybe twenty minutes or so outside of Wheeling, West Virginia. I was talking to my dad on the phone the other night. He told me that last week while driving home from work, he came across something he can't explain. He voice was shaky, unlike I have ever heard him.
He works the night shift at a local coal mine and while driving home from work early one morning around 5:30 am he noticed a large creature crouched down in the road. It had bright red glowing eyes that looked directly at him. He said this creature also had very large wings which were wrapped around it as it crouched. He said he had never in his life seen anything like this. It had really upset him. He proceeded to drive by it, but when he looked behind him, it was gone! He said that he was actually scared to get out of his car when he got home in fear that perhaps it had followed him or was even on his car. After a few very tense minutes, he slowly got out of the car. There was nothing there.
I asked him if he had ever heard of the "Mothman?" He kind of paused, then said that he had never heard of it until he started talking to people about what he had seen. He said that they would say right away "It sounds like you saw the Mothman!" You hear weird stories all the time, and because you don't really know the person who witnessed it, you just shrug it off. Knowing my dad and what a logical thinker he is, I believe he encountered something supernatural. He is usually the one who tries to come up with logical answers for things that are otherwise unexplained. He's very skeptical when it comes to aliens, UFO's, ghosts, etc. For me to talk to him and hear him tell me about this Mothman-like creature was shocking. For this is not like my father.
I will say that I am concerned, for what I understand is that when a person actually witnesses a Mothman, often times bad things happen afterwards. There isn't a doubt in my mind that what he saw was 100% true. It has completely made a believer out of me when it comes to the Mothman. I hope for the sake of my father and my family that that isn't true and that he made an mistake of identity." CO
“I saw the Mothman as it flew over my school bus, and I think it was winter of 1966. The school bus driver, Odel Wallace and I were the last ones on the bus, as we had already dropped off all the other kids and were headed toward the end of the school bus route on Big Sixteen Mile Creek in Mason County. I lived another mile past that, I would walk in the morning to the bus, and home from it in the evening. And it flew over the bus and was no more than 100 feet above us, and we could see that the wing span of this thing was about the length of the bus. After it flew over, I looked up into the mirror that the driver used to watch the kids as he drove, he was looking back at me and I said did you see that, he just looked at me and nodded and nothing else was said. I haven't told too many people about this for fear of ridicule and joking bull, but now I'm 65 years old and I don't care what anybody says, I know what I saw was not anything normal. I'm a hunter also, deer hunter/rabbit/squirrel/groundhog/or anything else I can eat that doesn't have antibiotics and human footprints in it, and I've never before seen anything like it, and not since, even though I'm always in the woods. So I know that the dang thing existed, or still exists.” MK
“My family is from Gallipolis, Ohio, the town right across the river from Point Pleasant. About half of my life was spent there, and honestly, I think he's real. I have some family, who live out in the country, and a good number of them have seen Mothman, or encountered him. I might have had an encounter, but I'm not 100% sure, only because it was late at night, and it was hard to see. I'd been at the movies, and something swooped in front of my windshield, something big. I heard a scraping sound on the roof of my car, in the AM, 5 scratch marks down to the primer, were in the paint, spaced like human fingernails. One of the creepiest moments of my life, I hadn't believed before, but I did after that. There aren't any owls in Southeastern Ohio that big, it was bigger than my windshield, about 5' wide by 3.5'. Owls also don't have 5 toes that spread like fingers.” OB
