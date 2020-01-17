Large Winged Humanoid Observed in Hobbs, NM Oilfield

I'm writing this based on what I saw going to work one morning in September 2018. I rather like to stay anonymous. I live on the state line of New Mexico and Texas. I left my home at 4:30 am to head into work in Seminole, TX to open up at 6:00 am. The drive takes about 30 minutes. I always took Rt.214 to Rt.3306 all the way to the Seminole Highway. This morning will always be with me, as I turned onto Rt.3306 maybe a mile or so I see a large man. So I slowed down because I thought it was odd to see a man on the electric pole so early in the morning. But as I got closer, I saw no truck or any indication that someone was servicing the electrical pole. That's when I saw a huge man crouch over with large black feathered wings extending down its back and a bony spine in-between the wings with his head down to his chest. I didn't look back. SS

I contacted the witness and they offered a bit more information. The area of the sighting was in Hobbs, New Mexico...a location with a lot of crude oil pumps. The dark winged humanoid had grasped onto the electrical pole near the top. The winged were definitely feathered and quite large. The body was membraned or bare skin. The head was small and round with no observable features. The witness estimated that the total body length was 8-9 foot.The witness is of Navajo heritage and they stated that this type of winged being was described to her in the past by their grandfather. He had described it as a form taken by a Skinwalker and that it was a malevolent being. The witness said that there have been large flying beings seen in the area in the past, but they feel that these other sightings were of large birds or Thunderbirds.The witness provided a sketch of the humanoid they observed (below).The witness was very fearful of receiving ridicule by the local populace, so it is important to maintain anonymity. The location is approximately 50 mile southeast of Roswell, NM. Lon************************************************************