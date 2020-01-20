Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line

I recently received the following account:
Hi Lon,
I've been meaning to reach out for some time now and finally am. I became aware of you from a Chicago Mothman video on YouTube around a year and half ago. I have occasionally shared my story through the years, which isn't a whole lot with others, when paranormal topics arise. My wife recently purchased 'Mothman Dynasty' as a gift and I did feel it was very thoughtful. I'm roughly halfway through it. I also listened to a podcast by members of your team while extensively traveling last month.
The slight difference between my story and many of the others in your book is the time frame. My sighting was December 2007. It occurred about a mile or two past the Illinois state line from Wisconsin on I-90 southbound around 4 or 5am. I was very tired while making an attempt to travel from Northern Minnesota to Western NY with my son who I picked up for the holidays. I basically wasn't trying to pay for a hotel and did eventually stop at a rest area a couple hours later I believe.
I saw a dark silhouette on my front left side in the darkness ahead and didn't really think anything of it until it came into my headlights. What I saw flew straight across the road (like a cross street) at a decent speed but not in a flash. From what I recall it was dark brown and it was possibly the length (top to bottom) as the width of my car. I don't recall a body but may I may be intentionally blanking it out. I saw a leather like wing flapping down for sure. It seemed oval. I don't recall a tail or head.
The one picture behind the big Indian in Chicago may be the closest thing to what I recall. Most descriptions in your book don't seem to represent what I saw. I say this because what I saw didn't fly fluidly or smoothly. It was awkward and far from the flap of an eagle. When it left my headlights view I could see the same silhouette on my right in the dark.
My first impression was something prehistoric but not the wing of what I believe a Pteranodon would look like. Another first impression that was immediate was the hair on the back of neck my standing up realizing I saw something unexplained. I was scared but not terrified and can't recall how long I stayed on the road after but do recall as long as I could. I did try an internet search a couple months later that had an interactive map and the closest thing I found was a sighting probably 20 miles south from mine. Someone described an awkward flying creature flying away from them during dusk and that's about the closest description to my sighting I heard. ST
NOTE: the photos referenced by the witness - 8/22/2011 - 63rd and Pulaski Rd in Chicago, IL (below)
**********
Facebook event announcement: Sean Forker - Bigfoot / Fortean Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
Hey folks...I want to thank those readers who have forwarded one-time and automatic monthly donations through Paypal. Your continued support of Phantoms & Monsters and the other work we do is very much appreciated. Lon
**********
“Advanced Life May Exist in a Form That’s Beyond Matter” Astrophysicists Claim
When the Government of the Soviet Union Faked a Crashed UFO
Scientists Now Know How Sleep Cleans Toxins From the Brain
How Science Fiction Imagined the 2020s
10 Dark Facts About Ritual Cannibalism
Amy Bue - Bigfoot Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
**********
Project Blue Book: The Top Secret UFO Files that Revealed a Government Cover-Up (MUFON)
The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature
Speaking With the Spirits of the Old Southwest: Conversations With Miners, Outlaws & Pioneers Who Still Roam Ghost Towns
When They Appeared: Falcon Lake 1967: The Inside Story of a Close Encounter
Real Monsters, Gruesome Critters, and Beasts from the Darkside
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved