'Humanoid Owl' Incidents in Pennsylvania & Washington

“About 23 years ago (around 1996), I saw an extremely tall white owl standing on the side of an old country road. It was about 5 feet tall, I've never seen anything like it before. This was in Pennsylvania. It was so scary! We were in a car and I wanted to go back but my ex was too afraid to turn the car around. He kept trying to convince me and himself that it was a person in a costume. It definitely wasn't. I just wanted him to drive by so I could get another look. I didn't want to stop or anything. It was in Western, PA, in Clinton which I believe is Beaver County. This owl-thing that I saw looked exactly like a white owl, just huge. I remember it's head was turned toward the road, so I had seen the face perfectly and it never gave me any vibe that it could be human in any way or have humanistic features other than it's height. If you know where Janoski"s farm is, we were a little further out than that, heading to the highway toward Pittsburgh. It was a dark, secluded road with no other traffic. It had just finished thunderstorming (a really bad storm) and was raining lightly. The windshield wipers had just swept the rain away and that's when I saw it. It was a really frightening sight.” J
“Was the tall owl-like white humanoid (shapeshifter?) stalking us? About four years ago (2015) on a "it's getting dark pretty early" fall evening around 7:00 PM, my girlfriend, roommate and I were walking along some decommissioned train tracks surrounded by woods on both sides. We loved exploring little in between areas so this wasn't an uncommon event. We were about five miles into the tracks and woods and were considering heading back since it was getting dark quick and none of us had a flashlight.
I suddenly got this sensation of almost nausea inducing dread and looked at both my friends who were with me, and saw that they too were feeling something, wide eyed and looking around. "Let's start heading back" I declare, and they all nod in silent agreement. Mind you, we were doing just fine a second ago, and do this sort of thing all the time, so this sudden onset of fear was unusual and not something that we were prepared for or used to. Just as we were turned around, we all heard a strange sound that almost sounded like quieted thunder/metal hitting metal that was coming from what sounded like off in the distance. As we whipped around to see what made the noise, a large white bird that I think was a white owl flew over our heads silently, flapping its wings and disappearing behind a tree that was a good 25 feet behind us. We all looked at each other trying to make sense of what the hell we just heard and started walking briskly back towards civilization. We heard what sounded like twigs snapping in the woods behind us, and my girlfriend and I turned around to see what made the noise. Peeking from behind the tree the owl just flew behind, was what looked like an impossibly tall ghost white humanoid shape, with one hand on the tree trunk as it peered out from behind it. Before we could get a good look at it's face, it quickly retreated back to behind the tree out of our sight again. My girlfriend and I looked at each other panicked. She opened her mouth to say something, and I told her, "Don't talk about it, we need to walk faster." My roommate looked at us confused and clearly scared by what I had just said, so I told her we need to probably run home at this point, which we did.
I've told a few people this story, and no one believes me. What I saw was NOT the owl I had seen earlier. This being had a clear ghost white hand on the tree trunk, a neck, and an upper body, and was TALL. I'd say like 7 feet at least (not tall enough to reach the branches of the tree though). I wish I could've made out the face, it was just so dark that the only reason I could see it was because of how white it was. This happened between Totem Lake and Woodinville, Washington. I believe if you follow the tracks long enough they'll go behind the wineries.” AN
