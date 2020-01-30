'Fairy' Attack at Roan Mountain, Tennessee

“My Aunt's ashes were spread along the trail next to the river (in Roan Mountain State Park in Tennessee). I have pictures of odd energy and spirals from the day my family spread the ashes. The photos are of my cousin's young children. That was 6 years ago (around 2013) and I visit the spot every summer because I live only about 2 hours away. I have seen strange things. These are things I do not even believe in.
Walking along to the spot one year with my other aunt, the sister of the one who passed, we were attacked by a tiny white fairy type creature. I do not believe in fairies. I don’t know what it was. (It was a tiny white body with wings, all white and smaller than a dime). We both held it and took pictures with our phones. Both phones show bare hands. I have also seen shadows in the water of humans and heard whistling and laughing that had no source. I tell people this and they think I'm crazy but it's all true. My Aunt was a tortured soul and I hope it's not her energy. Maybe it was there before.” Nat
Note: Part of my maternal grandmother's family is from the area on and around Roan Mountain. I have heard strange tales since I was young...and little would surprise me anymore. Lon
**********
Monster Bird Over Oswego County, NY
“We live in Oswego County, New York, 7 miles from Lake Ontario. There is a spot where birds cross the lake, heading north to Canada in the spring, and the reverse in the fall. 15 or so years ago (around 2004), I was talking with a neighbor, I was facing in the direction of the crossing, which is several miles from that point. I saw a shadow move across the garage, when I looked up I saw the biggest bird I had ever seen, it looked like a crow, but with a long beak, its wings were easily longer than than my arm span (72 inches) and it was not flapping rapidly, just long sweeps, but it was moving rapidly. I have seen birds in many states and countries; Eagles etc. This bird was huge. I have checked everything to find out what is was that we saw. The only thing that comes close is a Thunderbird. And I don't mean the car.” TD
**********
Facebook event announcement: Marcus Ellis - Crypto Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
The Roswell Crash: “Project Blue Book” & Those “Small Coffins”
Has life from Earth spread to distant worlds?
Fenn Treasure Hunt at Yellowstone National Park Goes Wildly Awry
Strange disappearances in national parks and forests: the ‘Missing 411’ phenomena
The Strange Slimy Story of Ectoplasm
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
**********
Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah
Skinwalker Ranch: No Trespassing
Lost on Skinwalker Ranch: The True Story of a Property Guard and His Encounter with the Paranormal
Skinwalker Ranch: Path of the Skinwalker
Ancient Monsters: An Anthology of First Appearances
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved