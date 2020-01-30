Thursday, January 30, 2020

'Fairy' Attack at Roan Mountain, Tennessee


“My Aunt's ashes were spread along the trail next to the river (in Roan Mountain State Park in Tennessee). I have pictures of odd energy and spirals from the day my family spread the ashes. The photos are of my cousin's young children. That was 6 years ago (around 2013) and I visit the spot every summer because I live only about 2 hours away. I have seen strange things. These are things I do not even believe in.

Walking along to the spot one year with my other aunt, the sister of the one who passed, we were attacked by a tiny white fairy type creature. I do not believe in fairies. I don’t know what it was. (It was a tiny white body with wings, all white and smaller than a dime). We both held it and took pictures with our phones. Both phones show bare hands. I have also seen shadows in the water of humans and heard whistling and laughing that had no source. I tell people this and they think I'm crazy but it's all true. My Aunt was a tortured soul and I hope it's not her energy. Maybe it was there before.” Nat

Note: Part of my maternal grandmother's family is from the area on and around Roan Mountain. I have heard strange tales since I was young...and little would surprise me anymore. Lon

Monster Bird Over Oswego County, NY

“We live in Oswego County, New York, 7 miles from Lake Ontario. There is a spot where birds cross the lake, heading north to Canada in the spring, and the reverse in the fall. 15 or so years ago (around 2004), I was talking with a neighbor, I was facing in the direction of the crossing, which is several miles from that point. I saw a shadow move across the garage, when I looked up I saw the biggest bird I had ever seen, it looked like a crow, but with a long beak, its wings were easily longer than than my arm span (72 inches) and it was not flapping rapidly, just long sweeps, but it was moving rapidly. I have seen birds in many states and countries; Eagles etc. This bird was huge. I have checked everything to find out what is was that we saw. The only thing that comes close is a Thunderbird. And I don't mean the car.” TD


