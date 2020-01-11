Bigfoot 'Gifting' Scenario - Bradshaw Mountains, Arizona

During last night's Arcane Radio show, Ronny LeBlanc and I discussed the theory of Bigfoot gifting and an incident depicted on 'Expedition Bigfoot.' I mentioned an interview of Gerald Bringle by JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners that I posted at Phantoms & Monsters. I have re-posted that report below:
JC Johnson and some of the Crypto Four Corners team, Leonard Dan & Jack Cary, were interviewing Gerald Bringle, a geologist & Bigfoot enthusiast. He had previously accompanied JC and the team at their study site in the Chuska Mts. of New Mexico. Gerald was recalling an earlier expedition, in the Bradshaw Mountains of Arizona (Prescott National Forest) along the Burro Creek. This location is approximately 50 miles northwest of Phoenix.
Watch the video - Video Interview With Gerald Bringle - Gifting from the Furry Folks or cut / paste https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIU1LO3HoEY&feature=youtu.be
Gerald explained that he enjoyed swimming in the evening, and that there was a swimming hole in the creek behind his campsite. He used a game trail that gave him access to the creek. He noticed a huge free-standing rock along the trail, which he remarked was unusual. He continued towards the swimming hole.
When he was finished swimming, we walked back towards his campsite. When he approached the huge rock, he noticed a handful of red mesquite beans laying on it. This particular species of mesquite beans are not easy to find according to JC. Gerald thought that this may be a 'gifting' situation with one or more of the local Bigfoot or 'Furry Ones,' so he replaced the mesquite beans with several glass marbles. He continued walking toward his campsite.
The next morning he decided to go swimming, and as he approached the huge rock he noticed that the marbles were gone and in their place was a small blue pastel rock (possibly Arizona Blue Agate). Gerald replaced the small rock with trinkets and beads. Once again, when he returned he found another 'gift.' This back and forth exchanged continued for several days. Gerald offered more trinkets as well as a large coffee can of fruit. Each exchange yielded several interesting stones & objects of different shapes and designs. These included a Black Obsidian arrowhead crafted by earlier native people, shaped Hematite & Serpentine and a sea-bean (drift seed).
Then, finally, a remarkable artifact was presented to Gerald. The piece is a circular White & Black Agate medallion, carved with a distinctive 'eye' design on one side and an effigy of a deity on the other. It is similar, in design, to a Chinese lion or dragon...but it is not jade. JC contacted me about the piece in order to identify the markings. After some research, I determined that the piece may have been a talisman used by the Anasazi people. I had found depictions of original pieces and compared the markings. The Anasazi or Ancient Pueblo Peoples were an ancient Native American culture in what is now the southwestern United States. The word Anasazi or Anaasází is Navajo for "Ancient Ones" or "Ancient Enemy" and these people farmed the Four Corners area between 900 AD - 1300 AD.
There has been speculation that this and other artifacts may be part of a larger stash. This particular piece seems to have minimal wear on it, possibly remaining in one place for a significant amount of time. Is it possible that the Bigfoot population has access to these artifacts? Further information on this artifact is welcomed.
Crypto 4 Corners Investigates 'Furry One' Track Line. Leonard had talked to one of the residents, who recalled a rather unusual account of a small 'Furry One' outrunning family members on horseback. Another local rancher named Jonathan detailed an encounter where a dark being on four legs was seen sneaking up on birthing cattle in an attempt to steal the newborn. When confronted, this dark being stood up on two legs and quickly ran away.
