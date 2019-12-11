Witnesses Describe 'Mothman' Abilities and 'Bat-Like' Appearance

“I live in West Virginia, and have seen this (Mothman) creature myself, didn't glimpse it, we clearly saw it. Whatever it is, it does exist. And I'm not sure how anyone can get a picture of it. I could have had a camera in my hand and still would not have. When it looks at you, somehow it paralyzes you. Was me and a friend, and for the first hour or so after, couldn’t move or even talk. Then for about the next hour, all we could say was, 'what the f.... was that?' and still couldn't move. And yes, as it said here, it looks nothing like a moth, and nothing like the stature in Point Pleasant. Looks more like a bat than a moth. I can only hope to never see it again.” RM
“I saw this when I was a kid in Seguin, Texas. No, not Mantis Man but a big dark figure with red eyes, big wings, big body. I remember seeing it in a tree in my back yard I was probably around 6 or 7 (around 2002). I'm 23 now but I remember everything like it was yesterday everyday since then I walked out side stood right under it. It looked down on me and leaned out of the tree. I told it I wasn’t afraid then it stood up in the tree jumped out of the branches and with huge wings. It flew over my house. I remember running around the side of my house and seeing it fly away in the distance. The whole situation made feel like I couldn't believe in what I just saw. I told my parents in the morning but they thought it was just a dream but I never fell back to sleep that night. I stayed up just thinking what it could have been but since then looking at every mysterious recorded thing I've found on the Internet. I've come to a conclusion that I still don't know what it could of been. Something makes me feel like I should look in to the Mothman stories and everything that is a dark figure with a large wingspan with glowing red eyes.” CA
