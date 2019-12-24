Winged Humanoid / Diamond-Shaped UFO Seen at Same Location Near Rockford, Illinois

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom #ChicagoMothman

I recently talked to a witness 'JL' who had a UFO experience and. then later, a winged humanoid encounter at the same location.On the evening of January 1, 2000, JL and her son were traveling on Spring Creek Rd just east of Rockford, Illinois. As they approached Beaver Creek they both observed a large diamond shaped craft hovering abbove the creek. The craft was brightly lit and there was a distinct beam of light coming from the bottom towards the creek. JL slowed the car and the craft suddenly cut off the beam. At the same time, the craft slowly ascended into the night sky.JL and her son had lingering dreams after the incident and both started to notice paranormal activity around them.Then on an October night in 2002, at around 8 pm, JL was again driving on Spring Creek Rd near Beaver Creek. She observed a winged shape approaching her head-on. By the time this flying anomaly got near her, it swooped up and over the car. JL states that the winged being was humanoid in shape with two leg-like structures trailing below it. The wing span was so wide that it literally blocked out all the street lights. She estimates that it was 6 ft in height, black in color and had large wings approximately 12 ft in total width.She immediately stopped the car, got out and looked down the road behind her. The winged being had vanished, but she noticed that the trees were moving as if a huge gust of wind had gone through them. She also stated that the being never flapped its wings. It seemed to be propelled by an unknown force.JL has experienced a sense of consternation and anxiety ever since the incident, even though she now lives Tennessee.