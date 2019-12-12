Winged 'Gargoyle' Observed in Racine, Wisconsin

I recently received a telephone call from the witness 'CM' who recently had an encounter with, what he described as, a 'gargoyle.'
CM was driving home from work at 1:20 am during the last week of September 2019. He left Kenosha, WI and drove north on Rt 31 (S. Green Bay Rd) towards his home in Racine, WI. He got off at N. Green Bay Rd (Highway MM) and drove towards Rt 38 (Northwestern Ave). He soon notice a tall dark winged entity, which he referred to as a 'gargoyle', near the Root River overpass.
He described the being as a 6 ft humanoid with bat-like wings extending from its back. It was very dark in color and when his headlights hit the being the wings unfurled and it quickly ascended into the air. The body was thin and the head somewhat small in comparison. There was distinct eye shine with a reddish tint. CM believes that this being was eating roadkill.
CM was very insistent that a vehicle far ahead of him hit the brakes about the same time he observed the creature. CM believes that there is a possibility that another similar winged entity may have been present further down the road.
NOTE: There has been a lot of construction in the area in the past year. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler
**********
Facebook event announcement: Rob Potter - UFO Experiencer & Contactee - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
UFOs: Warnings to Those Who Investigate
The Mystery of the Shag Harbour Incident
The Roswell Bodies: The Biggest Change of Opinion in Ufology Ever?
How A Surgeon Once Killed Three People In One Operation
10 Reasons The Past Was Way More Disgusting Than You Realized
Butch Witkowski - Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research Updates - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
**********
Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties
Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena
I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time
Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved