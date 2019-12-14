Weird: Upright Wolverine or a 3 Foot Tall Werewolf?

“Few years ago while driving a back road in Vermont, at 1:00-2:00 am when we spotted something dark in the headlights. Roughly 50 feet ahead was this solid dark mass. It looked to be waist high at the max, possibly slightly shorter, but the few things we both remember most is its stance. It was so weird and unorthodox in its movements as we crept closer and closer in the car. With high beams illuminating the creature, now it was just 10 feet or less from car, and it was shaped kind of like a dog/wolf. But more then anything my very first word was wolverine! My girl had never seen a wolverine so she had no idea what this thing was but it was doing these weird circles while kind of eye balling us. Even at possibly 80 pounds, its mannerisms were causing us to panic!
We have never seen an animal move like this. Somewhat like a bulldog, thick and wide, very muscular frame, where muscles were visible through the fur. I remember its forearms on its front legs were kinda bowed inward, but the thick part of the leg must have been as big as my upper arm! And it wasn't huge, we're talking 3 feet tall or so probably 3 feet wide. Weight isn't possible because of its weird body. But to me it looked like a 100 lb nasty wolverine with a canine head, all black. It would not leave!
On this dirt road it kept circling out in front of us almost daring us to get out an investigate! I'm in love with the paranormal and I was convinced we were looking at something nobody or very few people have ever seen before. Man, I wish we had a camera! We started beeping at it because at this point we were scared for our lives. Even inside a locked car this thing was giving us bad vibes. Something told us if it wanted to get in, it could.
This whole event lasted 2 minutes. It eventually started to walk off side of road very slowly. As burly and rugged as this thing looked all I remember is how slowly it moved! And it eye-balled and taunted us for the entire 2 minutes. Once we got home I showed her a wolverine and she said, 'That's it!' I ended up talking to a field biologist about this the very next day, he made it well known that it's impossible that it was a wolverine. I said, 'Well, it's either an 80+ pound extremely big burly massive and nasty looking wolverine or it's a werewolf!' He jokingly said it would be more likely to be a werewolf then a wolverine in Vermont.
I still to this day wonder what it was but I am so thankful we were inside the car. Had we been on foot I had this over whelming feeling we would have been slaughtered. Anyways, that's my story.” PA
