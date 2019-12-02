Unexplained 'Winged Anomaly' Encounters

Was reading a recent post about Pterodactyl sightings and a lot were in Texas so I decided I should finally tell my short experience. And considering I happened to turn 'Jurassic Park 3' on right as the Pterodactyl scene was ending.
I had some friends that lived in Glen Rose, TX who claimed they have seen 3 on a regular basis and they would show me. So, I stayed the night (we were kids. Can’t recall the year this happened maybe 2000?) and we hiked a good distance down a dried creek bed and eventually we stopped and one of my friends pointed up into a tree at a nest that was kind of large and then we climbed up out of the creek bed to try and spot them. Then way in the distance there were 3 very large birds flying in a circle and I could make out their crests very well. I was in complete shock. I’m almost certain other people had seen these things but probably chose not to talk about it as Glen Rose isn’t “secluded”. It, at the time, was country but still had a fair amount of houses scattered around.
My grandmother also saw one in Missouri or Illinois. I can’t recall where but I know she had seen on fly over a river and at first thought it was a small plane. It happened when my mom was a kid but she remembered my grandmother coming home erratic and telling my grandpa what she had seen. S
I had an encounter with a bird-like creature but I know it wasn't a bird - it looked to be a flying person. I know it sounds weird and crazy but I know what I saw. Well here's the whole story. On Feb, 5th around 11:30pm my older sister and her husband were taking me, my little sister, my mom and my two nieces to eat at Denny's in a near town (Fort Myers, FL). Well as we were driving on I75 out of nowhere through the windshield I see a person with wings fly over our car. It went over two times back and forth. I got a good look - it looked like a person with wings but then again it also looked like a pterodactyl (pterosaur). My brother-in-law also saw it and agreed with me. He says it was not a bird! Well that was my encounter with the creature.
My nephew also witnessed a person-like creature. He was walking to his girlfriend's house late at night and by her neighbor's house there are some trees. He said he saw a person / figure standing in the trees looking at him. He asked his girlfriend if she also saw it - she said that its always there. He then started to walk closer to get a better view of it when the creature jumped off the tree onto his girlfriend's neighbors fence causing it to make rattling noise. The dogs started barking and then the creature flew off in front off his eyes. It then ran into his girlfiend's house scared it would come back but it didn't. My nephew's encounter happened in Lehigh Acres, FL a couple of days before my encounter happened! We have no clue as to what it is or why it would be following us?! It is very mind boggling! HH
“I saw a creature just like this in Colorado. It was the color of a raven or a crow, was crouched down on my roof and was like a chameleon, it blended in with the night sky. It had clawed feet like a bird, was black, with black wings and a white human face with like bat ears. I did not see it at first, because it blended in with the night sky. I was on my back porch, looking up at the moon shining through the trees. Suddenly, it was like as if someone put their head in my line of view. So, not thinking, I said, 'Could you move your head, you are blocking my view?' It moved its head and that's when I could really see it clearly. It was really quite beautiful. I got no feeling of harm or like it would attack me. My son's girlfriend left shortly after to pick up my son from work, and it was standing in front of her car.” CS
