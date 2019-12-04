Truck Driver Observed Winged 'Demon' at O'Hare International Airport

I was at the airport picking up a load at Nippon (cargo area). I was already backed into a dock and was standing away from the truck smoking a cigarette while they loaded my truck. I was looking toward the runways, in the direction of the tunnel and that is when I noticed something that looked like a large bird standing just outside of the fence by the parking lot. It was not hard to miss because two street lamps were nearby. It looked like a person with wings that were stretched out and flapping. It was walking away from the fence toward the open field and then began to flap its wings and disappeared.

NOTE: This encounter will be added to the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map.



Source: UFO ClearinghouseDate: Tuesday, November 26, 2019Time: Approximately 6:30 P.M.Location: O'Hare International AirportI spoke with the witness via telephone and was able to get a little more information regarding this sighting. The witness primarily speaks Spanish but was able to report this sighting with the help of his daughter and her boyfriend. The witness was standing away from his truck as it was being loaded, smoking a cigarette, when he said he caught movement out of the corner of his eye. He said that the being was standing near the parking lot and was illuminated by two street lamps. The witness stated that the creature was about 7 foot tall using the fence as a point of reference. When I asked him how he was able to be so certain as to the height of this being, the driver stated he has been to this location multiple times and he estimates the fence to be about 8 feet high. Using the fence he was certain that the being was at least seven feet tall. When I ask him how large the wings were, he said at least six feet across and black. When I asked him to describe the being he said it looked like a demonio (Demon) or a duende (Goblin) and was solid black. The witness said he saw nothing that looked like eyes and he assumed the creature might have had his back turned to him. He stated that it walked with a gait, like a bird and that it was flapping its wings as it walked toward the large field that is by the runways and disappeared into the night.The witness did state that when it disappeared he quickly did the sign of the cross and asked the Virgin Mary for protection. He put out his cigarette and quickly walked back to his truck. When I asked him why he did that, he stated that he felt a presence that was evil and was convinced that he had seen a demon. When asked to elaborate on this statement the witness refused to talk about it anymore for fear of it coming back. I respected his wishes and went on to ask other questions about the time, conditions and if there were other potential witnesses to his sighting. He stated that there were others at the same facility but many were either inside the facility itself or in their trucks. When asked if he had seen something similar before, the witness stated that he had before when he was a teenager back home in Mexico. The witness stated that he saw a solid black-winged creature that was circling an open field that he and other children were playing soccer in. He stated it circled the field and made a loud screeching noise before flying off into the surrounding forest. When I asked him if he remembered the date of the sighting he stated that he did not remember the exact date but a week later there was a large earthquake in Mexico City. (For the record, the magnitude 8.0 earthquake that hit Mexico City was on September 19, 1985)The witness seemed sincere, albeit scared that he had seen something demonic and evil. It is my opinion that the witness is telling the truth. An investigator will be dispatched to do a field observation and any info will be posted on the site as it becomes available.