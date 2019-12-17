Tuesday, December 17, 2019

'There's something out in the woods...and it's not human!'


I recently received the following account:

In December 2012, I was living in a halfway house on the west side of Shreveport, Louisiana. It was a 5 bedroom house, and I had several roommates. One night, one of my roommates came in from outside, visibly shaken, and confided in me that there was "something out in the woods...and it's not human!" I asked him what he meant, and he said he'd been outside smoking a cigarette and using his phone (which was brand new, by the way, the latest Samsung Galaxy at the time, bought earlier the same day) when his phone had randomly popped up a strange "text-prediction-style" string of words and characters, right before his phone powered itself off. He said that he'd read something along the lines of "I am a very different beautiful creature from" followed by a string of characters he couldn't make sense of. He said it was then that he saw something strange in the woods, got scared and came inside.

To be honest, I thought it was a prank, and I didn't even go outside that night to look. I just said something like "OK good, you made it inside, you're safe, get some sleep, we've got work in the morning", and we did. The next morning, he complained that his phone wouldn't turn on anymore, and that he'd have to go by the store and get it replaced.

The following weekend, I was in my bedroom at night when I observed, out the window, what I first thought was 2 or 3 people with flashlights, in the woods behind the house. I went through the living room, asked the 5 or so roommates watching TV if any of them was expecting company, because someone was coming up the path (we weren't allowed company, so we would have our visitors park at the next place over and walk the path, which was prominent even at night, and going through about 40 yards of pine thicket). Everyone said they weren't, so I went out to investigate. When I got outside, I was able to see more lights in the woods, way off the path, and I realized that even though these lights were moving as if they were walking back and forth, I didn't hear any sound. I observed the lights from a distance at first, and gradually moved closer. The way they were moving reminded me of people looking for something dropped in the woods, except the number of them and their individual locations were changing almost constantly. I saw everywhere between 1 and about 9 of them, repeatedly and without. The form of them was vaguely humanoid in shape, each probably about 6 feet tall, and seemed to be made of rays of light. They reminded me of the streaks of light people normally see when looking towards a light at night. I observed them for about 30 minutes and made several attempts to walk out and investigate more closely, but each time, when I'd get to the edge of the yard where the woods were, they would move towards me and I experienced feelings of fear and panic that made me retreat back to the yard and near the house. After awhile they seemed to stop reappearing after their individual disappearances, until they were all gone.

Later, my roommate told me that what I'd seen were the same things he'd seen the week before, which had somehow interacted with his phone and caused it to break. JW

**********


Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King

Facebook event announcement: Tobias & Emily Wayland - 'The Lake Michigan Mothman' - Arcane Radio

Join me as I welcome paranormal investigators Tobias & Emily Wayland from 'The Singular Fortean Society' to Arcane Radio. Their motto is “expanding the imaginable by investigating the impossible.” Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean and outspoken paranormal agnostic who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He’s spent the last nine years actively investigating the unusual; for the first five years as a MUFON field investigator, and the last five independently. Emily is an ardent craftsperson and devoted monster enthusiast who graduated from the Universities of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Madison. An accomplished artist, designer, and photographer. Her lifetime love affair with monsters of all varieties has led her to pursue them in real life, and she hopes that her expertise in photography will help her capture one — at least on film. The Waylands are members of 'Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research' and have been involved in the Chicago winged humanoid investigations, culminating in the book 'The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest.' You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, December 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com. You are invited to join the Phantoms & Monsters chat & discussion portal at Phantoms & Monsters discussion & chat server, which will be active during the show

Listen to our podcasts at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcasts at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

**********

Hey folks...I would just like to ask you to consider a donation to Phantoms & Monsters. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising...but it is not always enough to cover expenses - which include my Google advertising costs (soliciting reports), Arcane Radio fees, research access to private databases, etc. If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon




PLEASE NOTE: Hey folks...as I stated earlier, I've been searching for a reasonably priced email service for delivering the free daily newsletter. The problem is that with the high number of subscribers that I currently have, my expenses would be very unreasonable. So I'm left with few options. As long as Google continues to provide Feedburner, I can still publish a free daily newsletter. If the time comes where I can no longer offer a free newsletter, then I'll either require a paid subscription service or just simply stop sending a newsletter. Your suggestions are welcomed. Thanks....Lon

**********



**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Chicago Truck Driver Claims To Have Encountered The Mothman

Mysterious Sky Sounds Heard in the Netherlands

Roswell: Secret Experiments on People? Part 1

El Silbón: The Whistling Demon of South America

Mysterious and Very Creepy Haunted Doll Shrines in Asia

Rob Potter - Experiencer / Contactee - Arcane Radio on Podbean

'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark

'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark

Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map

Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman

Todd Sees Investigation

Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author

**********

RECOMMENDED BOOKS

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Genesis of the Grail Kings: The Explosive Story of Genetic Cloning and the Ancient Bloodline of Jesus

When Bad Things Happen to Good People

My Friend From Beyond Earth: The Wisdom of Valiant Thor

Dead Mountain: The Untold True Story of the Dyatlov Pass Incident

Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs

**********




UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?















You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.

© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Listen to Stitcher

Become an 'Arcane Radio' patron. Please help support your favorite podcast - Go to Become An 'Arcane Radio' Patron and receive a 'thank you' gift! Lon