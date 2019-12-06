Talking to Two Dead Girls / 'I have to let them in'

“I was asleep and I was having what I thought was a dream but there wasn't anything weird happening. I was just talking to these two girls that I've never seen nor met before but we were just having a normal conversation. When we finished talking, I woke up and I just felt weird. I can't explain the feeling other that I just felt off. I told my mum about it later on and she said from what I had explained it sounded like spirits communicating with me, and she said she was getting a strong feeling that they had died in a car accident. She said if I could figure out what to Google I might find something more out about them. Nevertheless, I typed keywords that described them and car crash into Google and the first things that came up in the search was a car crash that had happened in Australia a week prior and there was a photo on the website. It was the two girls I had been talking to.” Alice
“So let me preface this story by saying I consider myself an agnostic in most areas of my life, including the supernatural. I don't fully believe, but I still feel there isn't enough evidence to deny any spiritual intervention from being true. With that this story still gives me chills every time I hear it.
Back in the late 70's my Dad and his family lived in this small town in Ohio. They had just moved into a new house and my grandma found it extremely unsettling. For the first several nights of staying there my grandma would lie awake, either in her bed or downstairs in the living room, fearful of what was lurking in or around the new house. One night after another sleepless night my grandma, who had been making herself something to eat in the kitchen, heard noises over by the front door and went to investigate. When she got to the front entrance she found my aunt, the youngest member of the family (probably about 4 or 5) attempting to turn the deadbolt of the front door to open it. My grandma then intervened and pulled my aunt away from the door. She was awake, but almost in a trance-like state. Bewildered and a little aggravated my grandma asked my aunt what she thought she was doing at this time of night. My aunt was silent for a moment. Staring off into space. Finally she responded to my grandma with a simple sentence. "I have to let them in." My grandma was completely confused and terrified asked her what she was talking about, but my aunt just kept repeating the phrase over and over again. "I have to let them in. I have to let them in." The only thing keeping her from the door was my grandma holding her tiny little shoulders from walking any further. Needless to say, my grandma was scared sh-tless.
The next day my grandma asked my aunt if she remembered their conversation that evening and my aunt had no recollection of anything. Maybe it was just a bad dream. Maybe it was just a young kid being crazy. But it's enough to give me caution and a sturdy respect for what might or might not be out there.” EB
