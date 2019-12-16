North New Jersey 'Swamp Monster'

“I swear to god this is a real story. I still get the chills re-telling it. This was about 15 years ago (2004) in northern New Jersey. A friend and I were riding our bikes from his house to mine. It was probably 9:30-10 pm in the summer so it was pitch black when we were coming down the road. He only lived four houses down from me so it was only about 1500 ft from his house to mine. In front of my house is a “swamp” as to the legal deed of my parent's house, and across the road on the other side is a “swamp” as well.
We were approx 200 ft from my driveway (right before the swamp begins) and this “thing” came out of the swamp about 50-70 ft in front of us. It was tall, say 6’ at least, long lanky legs, long arms that looked like they could almost touch the ground. I don’t know if it had hair or fur, I wasn’t close enough to it, and the road was basically pitch black except for the light from neighboring houses. It walked on its back legs, and kind of lumbered out of the swamp like it kinda used it front legs sometimes to help run, but definitely a rear, two legged something.
Anyway, this thing comes out of the swamp and goes to the middle of the street, turns to us and makes this weird bloodcurdling scream / growl / hissing...a sound I wish I had on tape because I cannot duplicate it. After it makes this noise it runs across the street into the other swamp / woods. Well my friend and I almost sh*t our pants where we stood, U-turned our bikes and high-tailed it the hell out of there. We took a few minutes to re-coup our thoughts and analyze WTF just happened. After a few minutes we agreed that we both saw the same exact thing but had no idea what just happened. After re-gaining our courage we bolted back down the road to my house.
Since that day I have never seen or heard that thing again. (And for the record we were both 100% sober, too young to being doing drugs or alcohol) We have deer, coyotes, black bear but I’ve seen them all and this was nothing of that sort. The swampy area is probably only a foot or so deep. I told my parents but they just said, “oh, that’s weird” and kinda brushed it off. We didn’t go look for prints. We were young and scared sh*tless. Definitely would have gone back if it happened to me now. It was walking on 2 (legs), but it’s front appendages were very long like it “could” use them to run if it needed to. I wasn’t close enough to get a good look at the head and honesty I was so scared I was kinda frozen in place until it ran off and I came to my senses and we booked it the hell outta there.” DC
Vanished in the Mist
“One time I actually went outside my home around 10:30 pm I remember it was kinda foggy but I wanted to sit out for a bit the outside porch. I remember seeing something move so fast and for a small second I saw a young kid, pale almost blue skin, dark hair, just smile at me as he turned to face me and when I looked as he left the section of my home running or flying... I don't know... I just saw mist left behind and as soon as I looked to see if my eyes played tricks on me, the mist was lifted and he was gone. I was 12/13 it was the most bizarre situation ever and I live in Los Angeles 10 minutes away from Staples Center. Also there were rumors about missing body's in Los Angeles, when I was 8 the found a dead body without any trauma and fully extracted from his blood cells. Punctured wounds on his neck.” SS
