New Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid Sighting at O'Hare International Airport

On Saturday December 7, 2019 I was alerted to a new and credible winged humanoid SIGHTING at O'Hare International Airport. I personally talked to the witness 'DR' who, in turn, later talked to Tobias Wayland. DR provided the following information:At approximately 10:20 pm local time on Friday December 6th. 2019, the witness DR had left work at a cargo facility at O'Hare International Airport in Rosemont, Illinois. DR turned left from Patton Dr. onto W. Higgins Rd. After travel west for approximately 600 ft he noticed a tall dark entity with wings standing by the fence to his left. According to DR, and on the map he provided, the entity was 100 ft or so from him. DR noticed the strikingly red glowing eyes of this winged humanoid. He stated that he later found the previously reported incident (on Phantoms & Monsters) near the O'Hare International cargo area and likened his sighting to be the same entity. But this time, the red eyes were observed.DR said that he was shocked at the time and felt an overwhelming sense of dread rush over him. The witness is very credible and lucid. He promises to offer any follow-up or other witness information if it should surface. This is the 7th reported sighting in the Rosemont / O'Hare International area during the past 2 months.On the map provided by DR (below), he states:This is another marked map of the sighting location and the actual location of the sighting as seen by the witness:************************************************************