Medic 'Ghost' Manifests at Crash Site...Only Hours After Their Own Tragic Death

“When I was 15, my dad and I were leaving a racetrack near San Diego. It was late (10 pm or so) and we had been racing all weekend (Jr. Drag Racing) so we were both exhausted. My dad was driving our motor home with our big toy hauler trailer behind it. I always sat up front as co-pilot while he drove. I was extra tired that night, so I decided to lay down on one of the couches behind the front seats and sleep the rest of the way back home to Palm Desert. We were driving on a long, straight two-lane road (one lane each direction) near Hemet and my dad could only see one car in front of him about a quarter mile out. It had been in front of us for a few miles.
I dozed off for just a few minutes and woke up to an abrupt stop (not so much slamming on the breaks but enough to know it wasn't a stoplight sort of stop). There was beeping (whenever the motor home was in Park, it beeped kind of like a seat belt alarm-thing in a normal car) so I was confused as to why we were suddenly parked. Then I heard the screaming. A woman's screaming, in complete misery, terror and pain, coming from right outside. My dad stood up, told me to call the police, that there was an accident and to not leave the motor home. He ran out of the door and I stood up and stared at the scene on the road in front of us. Two small sedans were crumpled just 20 ft in front of us, obviously a head-on collision with the two cars going in different directions. Both were smoking, there was debris everywhere. I watched as my dad ran to one of the cars and yelled, asking if everyone was okay. The woman screaming was in that car, she was the passenger. Her door was caved in and barely hanging onto the car frame. My dad tried to open the door but it wouldn't budge. He grabbed it by its frame and pushed down in what I can only describe as super human strength, when you see a mom lift an object off of her kid that she would never normally be able to lift. Just pure, supernatural adrenaline strength. The door snapped off its hinges and my dad tossed it away. He was trying to talk to the screaming girl, asked if she knew where she was, if she was okay. The driver was answering, in shock but awake. I was wondering why my dad wasn't grabbing them and taking them out of the car to safety. He stood at the car for a while and then finally moved to the other car. There was just one male driver and he apparently was responding but still, my dad didn't try to help him out.
He ran back to the motor home and asked if I had called 911 and I hadn't so he started calling. At this point, we had probably been stopped for no longer than 10 minutes and cars had begun to come up and stop behind us. We were so long with the trailer that there was no way we could turn around or even get past the accident so we just waited for the emergency personnel to show up.
Fast forward to the ambulance arriving, cops, fire engines, etc. They had gotten the girls out of the car (they were both 16 years old) and had to use the jaws of life to get the man out (the car had crushed his lower body inside and both of his legs were crushed). About an hour had gone by and my dad had given a few statements to police and everyone since we were the only witnesses. The fire captain came over to both of us and started talking to us about everything and asked my dad why he didn't take the people out of the cars. My dad said, "I was about to because I thought the cars were going to catch fire any second. But the medic woman told me not to move them, that their necks had to be stable so I just told them to stay as still as possible and that help was on the way." I was confused and tried to interrupt and ask who he was talking about when the fire captain said, "Medic? What medic? Someone from my team?" and my dad responds, "No, the medic that was with me. She was right there with me a second after it happened and told me not to move anyone." The fire captain asked where she went, where she came from and my dad got more and more confused and said he didn't really know, he must have lost track of time and that she had to have been from one of the crews. I finally interrupted, "Dad, no one was with you, I was watching you the entire time. What are you talking about?" and we went back and forth a bit and finally he said, "She was there. She was wearing like a, medic jumpsuit. Like a flight jumpsuit." The captain's face dropped and he stared at my dad who looked just as confused and walked back to his crew.
He came back a few moments later and asked, "Was she wearing anything with Mercy Air insignia?" And my dad, knowing there was never a helicopter that landed, was confused as he said yes. The captain took a breath and said, "A Mercy Air helicopter crashed a few hours ago over the Cajon Pass, about an hour away from here. Three people died. A female nurse died.” We both stood silent and wide eyed. None of us bothered to try to explain it but we all came to the same conclusion. All three people involved in the accident survived. My dad still swears to this day that a woman was there helping him through the first terrifying moments of that crash, keeping him calm and instructing the people in the car to stay still and remain calm. I still remember every second of him helping, alone, in the middle of the dark road. I still get the chills whenever I tell this story and wholeheartedly believe that she was there helping everyone in that moment. If you want to do some research, the flight was the 2006 Mercy Air Bell 412 crash, the night of December 10th, 2006. The road of the accident was Sanderson Ave. near Hemet, CA.” JW
Ronny LeBlanc - 'Expedition Bigfoot' - Arcane Radio
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland.
