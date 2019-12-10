Tuesday, December 10, 2019

'Man-Bat' Encounter in Kenosha, Wisconsin


I recently received the following account:

Hello, thank you for putting this on the internet...for the article of the Man-Bat. A couple of years (late Summer 2017) ago a friend and I where in Kenosha, Wisconsin on our way to northern Illinois (where we lived at the time) after getting tattoos. It was somewhere between 2 and 3 am. I remember before approaching the train tracks on a road I cannot remember the name of me and my friend in the car noticed a man-like creature with wings cross the street slow enough for us to be able to see the shape and figure of what it was. But in an instant it was gone as if it was never there to begin with. 4 hours on our way back home we discussed the thing that we had seen. Keep in mind we both had seen it so regardless if it was the late night hour possible drowsiness or lack of sleep still can't explain the fact that we both saw the same thing. I have been curious is to the possibility of a creature or humanoid like being existing. But now after reading the article and moving from Illinois to northwest Indiana, I am even more interested now then ever. Thank you. JV


NOTE: It was later determined that the location was a public railway line that ended at 52nd St. near 13th Ave. There was a railway overpass there as well. These tracks by the road stopped at 52nd St. The being was seen crossing the road at this location. The description was very similar to others we have received - 5-6 ft in height, dark colored with bat-like wings.

There was another recently received sighting report (around the same time - August 2017) of a similar being crossing a road just south of Kenosha on Rt. 32 near the Illinois / Wisconsin border. Very similar description. Witness was fearful of talking about the incident in greater detail. Lon

NOTE: This encounter will be added to the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom #ChicagoMothman

