Large Bipedal Creature Observed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

I recently came across the following account that occurred on December 18, 2019:
I was just (about 10 minutes ago) fishing in a small creek (east branch of the Perkiomen Creek) in Southeast Pennsylvania and saw something weird. I was fishing a small, narrow part of it (no more than 20 feet wide) and on the opposite side from where I was, instead of a bank, there is a cliff of about 15 feet. I was fishing on the bank and heard some rustling (not at all unusual), but I felt different.
I felt like I was being watched and I looked up and saw atop that cliff in the trees a figure. I had been where that figure was and judging by where it was and all, this thing looked to be about 7 and a half feet tall. I'm 6'2" and there was a branch a few inches above my head and this branch was at this creatures chest. Its fur was dark brown and I could tell by the way it moved it definitely was something that was 7 and a half feet tall (it's hips, knees, shoulders, elbows, etc. Bent at the right place so it clearly wasn't someone who was shorter in a costume). I'm not sure if it was someone in a costume or not, but I doubt it as very few people are over 7 feet tall.
I know it sounds crazy and I'm sure a lot of you will call B.S., but I swear this story is true. I left immediately, faster than I ever have. Again. I'm 6"2" and 220 pounds and by no means a small or weak person, but this thing would have dwarfed me and definitely could've taken me if he wanted to. I definitely think Bigfoot is real, and even more so after this experience. I'm not so sure of Bigfoot abducting kids because I don't think Bigfoot want anything to do with us (hence why whenever people see them, it's usually them running aeay from you), but if Bigfoot really did want to abduct kids, I think it could definitely explain the disappearances. I just felt like I had to share this story. JJ
NOTE: After looking over the map and taking subsequent comments into account, the area appears to be near Telford, PA in Montgomery County. I'm going to follow-up with witness in order to gather more information. May be worthy of an investigation. Lon
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
If You Are In A UFO Group You May Be Being Watched
Stone Table Believed to Once Support the Ark of the Covenant Discovered
Strange Tales from the Haunted London Underground
Roswell: Who Controls the Secrets and What Happens When They Lose Control of Those Secrets?
Exorcists Slam 'Demonic' Children's Book
Tobias & Emily Wayland - ‘The Lake Michigan Mothman’ - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
**********
Flying Serpents and Dragons: The Story of Mankind's Reptilian Past
Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact
Unexplained World of the Chestnut Ridge: A Hike through the Goblin Universe of Western Pennsylvania
The PK Man: A True Story of Mind Over Matter
More Encounters with Star People: Urban American Indians Tell their Stories
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved