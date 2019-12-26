Large Bat-Winged Cryptid Encountered After UFO Crashed Into Lake Michigan

"I didn't see the creature. My mother did around 1960 in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, IL. My aunt was present, but said she didn't see it. My dad and uncle were in the house with us kids, and also saw nothing. She described it as having leathery wings like a bat, but also had arms and a human face. She had watched it from a distance as it approached. She originally thought it was a HUGE bird. Standing on the railings of our porch to get a better look, and said it was almost close enough to touch. She said it flapped its wings slowly, gliding as much as flying.
Within a few moments, there was a radio report about a UFO crashing into Lake Michigan, and both families jumped into our cars and went to the lake to see. It took a half-hour or so to get to the lake, and police were on the scene by then shooing people away. I was in the first grade at the time. My parents were both practical people not given to jumping at shadows or imagining things." LU
Weird Weather Changes
"I was driving though Kansas on I-70 at night once when I hit one of the craziest thunderstorms I’ve ever seen. It was so bad the road started flooding a bit and I had to pull into a service plaza and wait it out, when the creepy part happened. As I was sitting in the truck watching the storm, there is a series of lightning strikes followed by a blackout. Suddenly a massively bright light starts moving behind the clouds, too slowly to be an aircraft but too fast to be part of the storm system. It moves up over the hills/trees before crossing directly overhead then disappears a bit behind the service plaza. The transit from tree line to plaza took maybe 5-10 minutes tops, and while it was overhead it cast everything in an eerie blue glow and lit up the parking lot. I seriously thought aliens were invading or something. Anyway, I kid you not within 10 minutes of the creepy light disappearing the rain completely stopped and the parking lot lights came back on, like someone flipped a switch. I got outta there while looking in my mirrors for spaceships or those alien walkers from war of the worlds. If anyone has any thoughts on WTF that might have been I’m all ears. The memory still bugs me as I’m not prone to conspiracy theories or crazy outlandish beliefs or anything. I’ve considered stuff like ball lightning, refracted sunlight (it wasn’t long after sunset), or even military aircraft (it was somewhat near an airbase), but none of those seem quite right for how massive the light behind the clouds was, how localized to a specific part of the sky it was, and the speed at which it moved.” FB
