Lake Michigan UFO / 'Strange Wolves' Observed in Evanston, Illinois

Hi Lon,
I was following the Chicago Mothman stuff a lot back in 2017, but thought it was an isolated thing back then and didn't know anything about the latest flaps happening again in 2019. Knowing that weird stuff is happening in the area, I thought I would share a recent experience that happened on October 21st this year. This was not a Mothman encounter but definitely strange.
I'm an Uber driver and I was making my way towards Evanston, IL around 12:30 am at night to end my work day. When driving from Chicago to Evanston on Sheridan Rd, you pass between the lake and a large cemetery called Calvary Cemetery, and I take this route most nights when I'm returning home. As I was heading north on Sheridan Rd between the lake and the cemetery, I saw a huge row of lights that looked like a floating platform or something directly to my right out in the lake. I was thrown off because I take this route home every night and have never seen a boat of any out there at night, much less something that clearly didn't look like a regular boat at all. I pulled around to the little beach area in Evanston to get a better glance and could see that this thing was very far out on the water, but looked massive in size and seemed in a completely different area from where I thought I had seen it originally. It seemed to be drifting south, but because the night was completely dark, it was difficult to have any kind of reference point.
I couldn't tell what this thing was, and trying to think logically, I was picturing some kind of long and flat platform with lights on the side that people could stand up on. But the more I tried to get reference points, the more I realized that it was way too big to be some kind of floating "pontoon" object like that. As I was out of my car with my hazards on, I kept seeing police officers driving up towards me, and because all of the parks and beaches close at 11 pm, I kept running back into the car and leaving so that I didn't get in trouble for being in the beach during after hours.
I kept heading north to other areas along the lake to try to get a better vantage point, and the object became harder to see, but seemed further out and bigger than I had originally anticipated. I snapped a photo from my phone while I still could (which was extremely difficult to capture this photo at night, by the way, and it turned out pretty blurry). After seeing cops at basically every beach, I made it to the northern most beach, Lighthouse Beach, and couldn't see the object anymore.
This is what made the night even stranger, when I was pulling out of Lighthouse Beach, I saw two HUGE coyote/wolf looking things that were grinning and sort of prancing together in unison. I've seen coyotes in the Chicago area before, but these seemed more wolf-like and much larger than I was used to, and again, seemed out of place, and even though it was dark out and my eyes could have been playing tricks on me, they seemed to sort of "blur" kind of like a hologram as they moved, and they both jumped straight into a row of tall hedges at the same time and disappeared.
When I made my way back south to the original spot I saw it on Sheridan, the object was completely gone. Since then, I've kept trying to tell myself that this was a normal boat or something, but every time I've looked out to the lake at night since then, every single boat that looks at all similar to this thing has flashing lights on it, like airplane lights, and my object had none at all. I also wonder if this thing was much larger than I had originally thought, because the most similar looking shape that I've seen since then is an actual dock that's lit up at night and probably 100 yards long.
Not sure what to make of this experience, but it was definitely strange. I'm wondering if anybody saw this same object on October 21st and if any other strange "wolves" were out there to accompany it. SD
Facebook event announcement: Rob Potter - UFO Experiencer & Contactee - Arcane Radio
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
