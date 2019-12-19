'Hyena-Like' Cryptid Incidents

Late 2015 - Austin, Texas
A man working for a computer firm had just arrived in Austin, Texas. He had only just landed the job and was still getting moved. One night, two days after arriving in town, the man left work and was driving home when he observed a big wolf-like hyena-looking creature running on all fours beside his car. It kept pace with him. The man claims the creature looked 'part wolf/part hyena' and appeared to have hands. It ran “bizarrely”. It eventually veered off into the woods.
Source: 'Paranormal Round Table' from a video titled: EP40 - Hyena Cryptids, Published on 4 Oct 2019
No Date – Alexandria, West Virginia
A truck driver hauling a load near Alexandria, West Virginia claims that he was attempting to avoid a pothole when he accidentally veered off the road into some bushes. He managed to get back on the road but, as he did so, he observed something “weasel-like” pop its head out from the bush. It then jumped back, on two legs, and ran off. It looked to him like a giant weasel but with a hyena face. It had claws/hands and short stubby legs.
Source: 'Paranormal Round Table' from a video titled: EP40 - Hyena Cryptids, Published on 4 Oct 2019
Around 2015 - San Angelo, Texas
In 2015 an elderly woman was driving with her niece and her dog in San Angelo when they decided to pull over and let the dog do its business. As they waited, a large hyena-like creature came from under a nearby fence and attacked the dog. The hyena creature then proceeded to stand up on two legs and walk back towards the fence at which point the elderly woman attacked the creature with her cane allowing the dog to scamper away from its grasp and back into the van. The dog had a punctured lung but survived. Police investigated the area and they believed that it was a coyote though the woman and the niece believed otherwise.
Source: 'Paranormal Round Table' from a video titled: EP40 - Hyena Cryptids, Published on 4 Oct 2019
