Humanoid 'Owl' Seen by Two Witnesses in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

I recently received the following account:
Hello, I am writing to you today in regards to the Mothman/ Human Owl. This is DG and JG. We live at The Reserve in Hoffman Estates in Illinois and our apartment complex is next to an empty corn field and across from Barrington, Illinois there is a forest preserve. My husband and I live on the third floor of the complex as we face another building, but can also see towards the cornfield to our right. We also have lots of trees around our building almost as tall as the building itself.
We would normal go out to our porch every night to smoke a cigarette, and about a month and two weeks ago (late October 2019), we went out at about 9-10 pm. We usually leave our phones inside so we can enjoy some chat and gaze upon at the stars, or even see a pack of coyotes roaming around the streets and apartments, or sometimes even heading back into the field towards the forest (keep in mind this field has no crop so it is empty and you can see towards the street). Well that specific night my husband was to my right and he is taller than me. So I was talking to him taking a puff, when I noticed something in the pine tree(I believe it is pine) behind him. Right at the top of the tree, not in between the branches or nothing - RIGHT AT THE TOP. He noticed I wasn’t paying attention so he turned around to look, and sure enough there was what we thought was a huge owl looking out towards the field then looking back around. So after a couple of seconds, maybe 30 seconds, we started to question each other, “what is that?” “Is that an owl?” This thing was pitch black but its wings and shape were HUGE, as you can see that from the reflection of the sky which was lighter.
I recall continuing to smoke as we tried to examine this creature looking around. Once we had noticed it, I don’t recall ‘it’ ever looking at us. We were already a few minutes outside before I noticed it, so I’m not sure if he ever looked down at us. I was more focused on the body shape though. I could see huge, long black wings. We couldn’t really see any details as it was super dark. My husband was trying to get closer to the edge to get a good look at it but we could really just see the long wings and huge shape.
Well after awhile, we said, ”yeah, it might just be an owl, a pretty big one for sure.” We came inside our complex which is the roof of the building. Normally at night we could hear the animals climbing on the rails and roof, but our roommate, whose room is next to the porch, states he always hears something walking at night by his window or above it. I’m not sure if it’s that creature. The tree is right next to us so he can easily climb onto the building.
We thought nothing of it until we read the article about a semi-truck driver who spotted something similar at O’Hare Airport, which is not far from here. Once we saw that we just stared at each other because we recall what we saw. So we now know WE WEREN’T SEEING THINGS LIKE THIS WAS LEGIT. We sometimes step out for a moment to see if we find it again but so far it's been gone. That’s our story about seeing this unknown flying human owl...
Feel free to email me back with any questions. Thank you. DG
NOTE: I contacted the witnesses. There is not much more information to add, though I truly believe they both observed something remarkable. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.'
