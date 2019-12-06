Giant 'Bat-Winged' Humanoid Sighted in Downer's Grove, Illinois

I recently received and followed-up this account:
"Though I've spoke of my encounters at least a 1000 times I've always attributed the sightings to a giant owl or bat of some kind. I realize today, that this creature was way to big to be any bird. Anyway about 2011 or so, in the Fall, my brother-in-law and I were sitting around a small bonfire in my backyard on a beautiful Indian summer night enjoying what was left of the nice weather. All of a sudden, my brother-in-law whispers, "Dude, check that out." I slowly turned to look toward the south where he seemed to be focused and asked what he was looking at. He said look at the big oak two houses down. I did as he started lining me up using a few landmarks and just then I noticed what he was looking at about 20 feet up in the tree. This huge creature seem to kind of jump, maybe dead drop out intentionally. It fell forward spreading or opening what looked more like bat wings or a cape, then a set of wings. They never closed or even flapped before this thing disappeared behind the fence. In other words it glided from at least 20 feet up almost straight down until it disappeared behind the fence. There was no noise from the tree branches, not a crackle from the leafs it landed on nor a sound from anything. None at all, dead silence! Needless to say, because both of us seeing the same thing we were freaked out. We quickly went inside, trying to rationalize the whole thing. We decided we'd call it a big owl from then on! I've always thought it was something other than a bird! He and I will still occasionally joke about that night being the "Batman" experience!
My other encounter happened several miles from here, alone driving to my favorite spot on the Kankakee River southbound on I-55 crossing the Illinois River bridge at dawn. Something flew out from under that bridge right across my line of sight completely covering my windshield, blocking my forward sight for a second, then it was gone! In that case all I know is that thing was also huge and seemed to be brown in the new morning light! Mike"
The witness followed-up with more information:
Sorry, didn't realize I hadn't mentioned my location. Anyway I'm in far northwest corner of Downers Grove, Illinois, very close to the Morton Arboretum. Lots of open land and forest preserves. In the last two weeks we had three wild turkeys in the front yard, a first, and a snow owl in a small tree out in front of the house, another first simply because it was mid-morning. We've had just about every indigenous animal you can think of here over the last 22 years though nothing shocked me like that night all those years ago! Mike
NOTE: I called and talked to the witness. I also received verification from the brother-in-law and I may talk a bit more with him. The size was estimated to be 6 ft in height and definitely humanoid, with legs and attached arms to the bat-like wings. Black in color with a wing span of 10 ft or so. Lights from the street and neighbor's house helped to illuminate the being, but they were unable to get specific details of the face. The time was estimated to be before midnight. Lon
