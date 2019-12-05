'Flying Gargoyle' Encountered in Tampa, Florida

“I had an incident in Tampa, Florida. A winged creature sighting. Driving to work early in the morning. It wasn’t dark but not quite daylight out. Going around a curve in a road knowing I’m coming up to a light (it’s always red and I always have to stop). For one of the only times I can remember I somehow was the first vehicle stopped at the intersection. I knew I needed to keep an eye on the light so I’m looking up waiting for it to turn green and I just happen to catch something moving along to my left. It was flying from left to right (south to north). I won’t lie, I did not get to see it for long but in that 1-3 seconds it was as clear as I could possibly of imagined it looked just like a gargoyle. Large bat-like wings hands crutches up tight in front, legs kind of crutches up in as well. Gliding along. Wings didn’t flap. Now I don’t claim to have the worlds greatest eye or be an expert on all things relating to distance but I know what it looked like. I’m certain of its size, which would be about a large man, and I know it wasn’t that far in front of me. I had a lot of objects in my fore view to help get a good perception. Could it have been anything else other than a gargoyle? Of course. I’m not crazy. That’s just what it looked like.” S
NOTE: There have been several similar sightings in the general area in recent years, including:
'Skinny Gargoyle' Confronted By Florida Truck Driver
2nd 'Winged Gargoyle' Encountered Near Zephyrhills, Florida
3rd 'Winged Being' Encountered in Zephyrhills, Florida Area
'Flying Gargoyle' Observed Over Brandon, Florida
