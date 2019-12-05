Thursday, December 05, 2019

'Flying Gargoyle' Encountered in Tampa, Florida


“I had an incident in Tampa, Florida. A winged creature sighting. Driving to work early in the morning. It wasn’t dark but not quite daylight out. Going around a curve in a road knowing I’m coming up to a light (it’s always red and I always have to stop). For one of the only times I can remember I somehow was the first vehicle stopped at the intersection. I knew I needed to keep an eye on the light so I’m looking up waiting for it to turn green and I just happen to catch something moving along to my left. It was flying from left to right (south to north). I won’t lie, I did not get to see it for long but in that 1-3 seconds it was as clear as I could possibly of imagined it looked just like a gargoyle. Large bat-like wings hands crutches up tight in front, legs kind of crutches up in as well. Gliding along. Wings didn’t flap. Now I don’t claim to have the worlds greatest eye or be an expert on all things relating to distance but I know what it looked like. I’m certain of its size, which would be about a large man, and I know it wasn’t that far in front of me. I had a lot of objects in my fore view to help get a good perception. Could it have been anything else other than a gargoyle? Of course. I’m not crazy. That’s just what it looked like.” S

NOTE: There have been several similar sightings in the general area in recent years, including:

'Skinny Gargoyle' Confronted By Florida Truck Driver

2nd 'Winged Gargoyle' Encountered Near Zephyrhills, Florida

3rd 'Winged Being' Encountered in Zephyrhills, Florida Area

'Flying Gargoyle' Observed Over Brandon, Florida


**********


Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King

Facebook event announcement: Ronny LeBlanc - 'Expedition Bigfoot' - Arcane Radio

This week I welcome Bigfoot researcher, podcaster and author Ronny LeBlanc to Arcane Radio. Ronny is a globally recognized figure in the world of paranormal, Bigfoot and UFOs. Ronny has been featured on Animal Planet’s "Finding Bigfoot", "In Search of Monsters" and stars in Travel Channel’s brand new series "Expedition Bigfoot," which premieres December 8th, 2019 at 10 pm ET. Ronny is an independent researcher, screenwriter and author of the critically-acclaimed and best-selling book 'Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs,' which details the history and connection between the various phenomena, highlighting his experience and a research area called 'Monsterland' in central Massachusetts. Ronny was the first person ever to cast a Bigfoot print in the Bay State from a track way discovered by a couple in Leominster State Forest in the summer of 2010. He has appeared on nationally syndicated radio programs like Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, Fade to Black with Jimmy Church and was recently highlighted for his research in a cover story in The Boston Herald. His website can be found at www.ronnyleblanc.com- This will be an entertaining show! Join us this Friday, December 6th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com. You are invited to join the Phantoms & Monsters chat & discussion portal at Phantoms & Monsters discussion & chat server, which will be active during the show

Listen to our podcasts at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcasts at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon


**********

Hey folks...I would just like to ask you to consider a donation to Phantoms & Monsters. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising...but it is not always enough to cover expenses - which include my Google advertising costs (soliciting reports), Arcane Radio fees, research access to private databases, etc. If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go direct to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon




**********


Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com


**********


**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

“The Lake Michigan Mothman” – A New Book Reviewed

A Mysterious Character Seen at Loch Ness

The Strange Case of the Witch Nanny of Italy

Navy Officer Recalls Seeing Two-Mile-Wide UFO Over Military Base

The Iroquois Legend of the 'Flying Heads'

David Oman - ‘Ghosts of Cielo Drive’ - Arcane Radio on Podbean

'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark

'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark

Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman

**********

RECOMMENDED BOOKS

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Weird Florida: Your Travel Guide to Florida's Local Legends and Best Kept Secrets

Pasco County, Florida: Including its History, The Charles B. Anderson House, The Zephyrhills Downtown Historic District, The Withlacoochee State Trail, and More

Florida Authentica: Your field guide to the unique, eccentric, and natural marvels of the real Sunshine State

The Cryptoterrestrials: A Meditation on Indigenous Humanoids and the Aliens Among Us

Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs

**********




UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?















You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.

© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Listen to Stitcher

Become an 'Arcane Radio' patron. Please help support your favorite podcast - Go to Become An 'Arcane Radio' Patron and receive a 'thank you' gift! Lon